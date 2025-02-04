Days of Our Lives recap (February 3, 2025): Faux Rafe succeeds in incriminating Jada while EJ DiMera's plan is accomplished

NBC's Days of Our Lives first premiered on American daytime television on November 8, 1965. Created by Ted and Betty Corday, the long-running soap opera is set in the fictional town of Salem. The series follows the lives and the events surrounding the Bradys, Hortons, DiMeras, and Kiriakis families. Over the years, Days of Our Lives has kept fans engaged with its interesting storylines and captivating character arcs.

The February 3, 2025, episode brought several ongoing storylines to the forefront. One of the key moments showed faux Rafe, who is actually Arnold Feniger, telling Jada all the reasons as to why he could not get married to her. Faux Rafe also revealed details about EJ DiMera's schemes.

Everything that happened on the February 3, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives

The February 3, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives showed Jada Hunter and faux Rafe, aka Arnold Feniger,'s wedding go down in flames. During the nuptial ceremony, Shawn Brady arrived with evidence that supported faux Rafe's story. In front of everyone, Rafe accused Jada of being a corrupt police officer, and Shawn's dossier proved this fact.

Paulina's character became entangled in this messy situation, falling for Arnold Feniger's trap and believing the accusations against Jada Hunter. Before the information was made public, faux Rafe was shown receiving text messages from EJ DiMera, instructing him to create a scene and portray Jada Hunter as the one at fault.

Following this, faux Rafe revealed that he had been contacted by EJ DiMera to dig up dirt against Jada Hunter so that EJ could be re-hired at his old job. He further lied, claiming he had agreed to help EJ because he had hoped to not be able to find anything incriminating against her. He expressed how hurt he felt after finding out details about her.

Paulina intervened and asked faux Rafe about the details of what he had uncovered. He revealed that he had contacted a law enforcement officer who informed him of several discrepancies in Jada's police records. This included multiple instances where she had broken the rules for personal gain.

At this point, Shawn's arrival with the dossier as proof convinced Paulina that Jada was indeed in the wrong. She asserted her desire to ensure that, even if it was a misunderstanding, everything was officially clarified. She further stated that she was not in a position to officiate Jada and Rafe's marriage on Days Of Our Lives.

Shawn then took Jada to the police station for questioning. During this time, faux Rafe went over to Leo and Javi, hoping for sympathy, but instead, Javi pointed out that Rafe lacked the moral high ground to judge Jada since he had cheated on her with Savannah, the stripper, the night before his wedding.

At the DiMera mansion, EJ and Belle were shown being intimate again despite both having declared their relationship a bad idea. Meanwhile, at the police station during Jada's questioning, Steve was the only Salem resident who suspected that this was an evil plan orchestrated by EJ DiMera.

Fans and interested viewers can watch Days of Our Lives by streaming episodes on Peacock.

