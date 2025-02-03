Days of Our Lives has teased some big developments, including unexpected twists that could shake up relationships this week. With Valentine's Day just around the corner, romance is in the air, and conflict is never far behind.

A preview released on February 1, 2025, offers a sneak peek at the simmering tension. Kayla, Belle, and Alex are pulling focus on Days of Our Lives this week.

The sudden collapse of Kayla raises many unanswered questions, and her loved ones are left scrambling. Belle just can't help but fall into EJ's arms, even though she's trying to keep away.

Shawn is still part of her past, which complicates Belle's life. However, Alex has a Valentine's Day dilemma because Joy and Stephanie want him. Trouble seems to be building around the three, and fans wonder if anyone can ever find peace as Valentine's Day draws near.

Alex's Valentine Dilemma this week on Days of Our Lives

Alex finds himself at the center of attention, especially since the holiday of love is about to shine a spotlight on his romantic life. Joy believes she will be celebrating with him, and she seems confident their connection is rock solid. However, she's caught off guard when Stephanie confesses that her feelings for Alex have never gone away. This prompts a sudden kiss between them in a hospital corridor.

Joy is the last person Alex wants to hurt. She steps into the hall wearing a hospital gown and an IV drip. She sees Alex and Stephanie in a close embrace, and her expression says it all.

The question is whether this complicated moment is real or an over-the-top scene from Body and Soul. Joy had been seen in bed with Alex previously, and now she's standing there in a hospital gown, staring at the new couple.

Valentine's Day may come early for both women, and Alex must figure out whether he can keep them both in his life or if he even wants to. No matter what, sparks are sure to fly.

EJ and Belle this week on Days of Our Lives

EJ has never been shy about chasing what he wants. Lately, Belle has been the object of his desire. Belle's mother caught the two of them in a compromising position. That led Belle to declare she would never let that happen again. Her resolve lasted about two seconds, and they became intimate again.

This pairing has led to quite a stir. Belle has already voiced concerns about how the family might react, but she keeps going back for more. Her history with Shawn could also resurface, and EJ has his baggage. Still, they seem to savor the excitement right now.

Kayla's troubles this week on Days of Our Lives

Kayla is no stranger to soap opera ups and downs, but the recent episode has everyone concerned. She was sharing a sweet moment with Steve, hoping to have a romantic night, when she suddenly lost consciousness. She passed out and couldn't be revived. Steve frantically called for emergency help, shouting that she wasn't responding.

Kayla's collapse might be linked to the storyline in Body and Soul, where a mysterious stalker appears to have targeted more than one person. She stepped into the role of Cassandra in that parallel drama, and odd incidents have been piling up ever since.

Joy's strange appearance in a hospital gown could tie into this bigger puzzle. Meanwhile, Kayla's loved ones are simply desperate to know what is going on with her health.

Everyone is holding their breath to see if Kayla will wake up soon and whether this condition will force her to step away from filming.

Fans can watch Days of Our Lives on Peacock.

