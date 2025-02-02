Days of Our Lives recap (January 31, 2025): An interruption before "I Do"

Days of Our Lives brought the final week of January to a close with its episode on Friday, January 31, 2025. The episode primarily focused on the marriage ceremony of Jada and Rafe, with an unexpected interruption.

The episode began at the wedding venue, with Paulina officiating the wedding and Steve revealing that he would walk Jada down the aisle. Meanwhile, Jada had her doubts and hesitations while speaking to Rafe's doppelganger, Arnold, on the phone, as did Gabi when she met him in person.

At the DiMera Mansion, Rafe momentarily escaped captivity, only to be caught by EJ's assistant Rita. Later, the ceremony began, and Paulina reached the part of the ceremony where objections could be raised. However, they hit a hitch as Leo stood up, ready to interrupt.

Days of Our Lives recap for Friday, January 31, 2025

Jada and her eternal ... doubts

Jada in a still from Days of Our Lives (Image via Instagram/@dayspeacock)

Before the wedding ceremony began, Jada received a call from "Rafe." Initially worried that he might be having second thoughts, she was reassured when he said everything was alright. Stephanie helped Jada get ready for the altar and even gave her a few gifts for the special day.

Meanwhile, Gabi shared a conversation with "Rafe" too, not realizing that it was Arnold pretending to be her brother. Although the conversation gave no odd hints, Gabi couldn't seem to shake the doubt that something was off.

Where is the real Rafe?

"Rafe" and Paulina in a still from Days of Our Lives (Image via Instagram/@dayspeacock)

The episode also saw a captive Rafe managing to leave EJ unconscious on the ground at the DiMera mansion, intending to hunt down his doppelganger. However, he was intercepted by EJ's assistant, Rita. Rafe pleaded with her for a phone to call the police, claiming that EJ had held him hostage. Unfortunately, Rita pulled out a taser and stunned Rafe instead.

Rita then informed EJ about what had happened. She assured him that she had prevented Rafe from exposing everything. However, she demanded to know what was going on in return for a hefty amount of money to keep quiet.

At the wedding venue

A BTS picture of Steve and Jada from Days of Our Lives (Image via Instagram/@dayspeacock)

At the venue, Kayla and Steve arrived at Rafe and Jada's wedding. During a conversation with his wife, Steve brought up a tense encounter with "Rafe." He explained the working tension between Rafe and EJ but asked Kayla to keep it quiet for the time being, and she agreed.

Paulina arrived to officiate the wedding. Steve walked Jada down the aisle to give her away. Paulina started the ceremony, she reached the part where objections could be raised, only to be interrupted when Leo stood up, halting the entire ceremony.

