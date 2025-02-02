Days of Our Lives weekly recap from January 27 to January 31, 2025: A wedding week to remember

Days of Our Lives brought the final week of January to a close with its episodes this week, which mainly revolved around the preparations for Jada and Rafe's wedding.

The week kicked off strong with Jada's bachelorette party, after which EJ and Belle kissed while Chanel and Shawn shared a drunken moment. The next morning Belle and EJ woke up together, surprising Marlena, while Brady struggled to contact Ava, unaware of her captivity.

At the beginning of the week on Days of Our Lives, Leo and Javi finally reunited but soon became the center of the drama. Javi confronted Arnold about cheating on Jada, while Leo interrupted the ongoing ceremony and vows of the final wedding. Meanwhile, Rafe tried to break free from the DiMera cellar but was promptly recaptured.

Days of Our Lives weekly recap from January 27, 2025 to January 31, 2025

Monday, January 27: What's lost is found

Holly vented to Doug about Tate and Sophia. Meanwhile, Sophia proposed the idea of adoption to her mother since she and Tate felt that they might not be able to raise a child.

On the other end of town, Ava was knocked out by Rachel and the Woman in White. However, Brady and Kristen managed to track Rachel to the abandoned house either way.

Tuesday, January 28: Pre-wedding bash

EJ kept Rafe locked up for revenge against Jada. Meanwhile, Paulina pushed Chanel to attend Jada's bachelorette party. Gabi and Stephanie had fun with Jell-O shots at the party, while Belle brought Jada a dress for the event. Meanwhile, at "Rafe's" bachelor party, the men hired a stripper to add to the event.

By the night's end, after all the parties wrapped up, EJ and Belle made out. On the other hand, a drunk Chanel kissed Shawn while Arnold hooked up with the stripper at his bachelor party.

Wednesday, January 29: Hangover

The morning after the parties, Chanel woke up at Shawn's place. She feared that they slept together, but he assured her they did not. On the other hand, Belle and EJ woke up together. Initially, they were stunned but then shared another kiss just as Marlena walked in on them, taking everyone by surprise and shock.

Even though Kristen and Brady arrived home with Rachel, Brady struggled to get in touch with Ava. Unknown to him, Ava remained tied up in the custody of the Woman in White.

Thursday, January 30: Tension spikes

Marlena confided in Leo about Belle and EJ while he shared his reunion with Javi, insisting it felt right despite her concerns. Meanwhile, Javi confronted Arnold as "Rafe" about his cheating on Jada.

EJ taunted Rafe and revealed his plan to expose Jada, but Rafe broke free and attacked him. On the other hand, Jada confided in Stephanie about "Rafe" acting strangely.

Friday, January 31: The Wedding

Steve and Kayla discussed their suspicions about "Rafe" acting strangely but agreed not to ruin Jada's wedding day. Javi struggled with whether to expose "Rafe" for cheating.

The real Rafe escaped but was quickly tased and bound by EJ's assistant, Rita. At the wedding, Leo stood up to intervene and halted the wedding when Paulina asked if anyone objected to the union.

