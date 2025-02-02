Days Of Our Lives: 3 major developments to expect this week

NBC's Days Of Our Lives, which now airs its episodes on Peacock, first premiered on American television on November 8, 1965. The show was created by the couple Betty and Ted Corday and has kept fans entertained for decades with its captivating storylines. Days Of Our Lives is set in the fictional city of Salem and revolves around the happenings in the lives of the members of the Brady, Horton, DiMera, and Kiriakis families.

In the upcoming week's episodes of Days Of Our Lives from February 3, 2025, to February 7, 2025, the plot will delve deeper into many ongoing interesting storylines. Alex will have to make a hard decision regarding his love life, Johnny and Chanel have a heart to heart emotional conversation while EJ and Belle will be shown getting intimate.

3 major developments to expect on Days Of Our Lives from February 3, 2025, to February 7, 2025

1) Alex's difficult decision

Trending

In the upcoming week's episodes of General Hospital, Alex will find himself in a difficult decision. Joy and Alex while filming an intimate love scene together for Body & Soul, will have a conversation regarding an upcoming holiday. Joy will ask him whether they will be going for a couple's vacation during Valentine's Day, completely unaware of his residual feelings for his former partner, Stephanie.

Meanwhile, Stephanie will open up to Alex regarding her lingering feelings for him still. Later, Joy will suddenly walk in on Alex and Stephanie sharing a passionate kiss. She will feel extremely betrayed while Alex will be caught between having to choose between Joy and Stephanie for Valentine's Day.

2) Johnny and Chanel's second chance at love

Recently on General Hospital, Johnny and Chanel had an emotional conversation with each other where Chanel confessed to kissing Shawn drunkenly at The Brady Pub. She mentioned how Shawn had helped her understand Johnny's perspective regarding their problems with infidelity.

Johnny will admit to his cheating and confess to Chanel that he had gotten extremely jealous suspecting Chanel being disloyal which led to his affair with Joy. Chanel will understand where he was coming from and open up and talk about her feelings with him as well. Later, the two will share a passionate embrace, hinting they might reconcile and sort out their differences.

3) EJ and Belle's disaster

After Jada's bachelorette party, EJ and Belle were shown getting intimate despite knowing it would be a bad idea. Belle confessed during the drunk game at the party that she had earlier regretted sleeping with EJ DiMera.

After spending the night, the two agreed that they would not see each other again. However, immediately after, they again got intimate together. Even after Marlena, Belle's mother, walked in on the two of them together in bed.

In the upcoming episodes of Days Of Our Lives, Belle will tell him that they should never see each other again. Right after that, they will share a passionate kiss, going against their earlier resolve. The two will get intimate yet again.

Fans and interested viewers can watch Days Of Our Lives by streaming episodes on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback