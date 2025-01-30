Days of Our Lives spoilers: Looks like Rafe’s captivity at EJ’s hands is finally coming to an end

Rafe Hernandez and Jada Hunter are ready to wed on Days of Our Lives as the town is busy with bachelorette parties. However, the groom partying is not the real one, but the impostor Arnold Feniger. In a twist in the tale, EJ DiMera has locked up the real Rafe.

While EJ has stopped Arnold from getting close to Jada, whether he plans to end the drama before Jada's wedding with the fake Rafe is still unclear. However, Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest that the real Commissioner Rafe may escape captivity to stop Jada from marrying the wrong person.

Plot twists around feuds are not new in the Days of Our Lives storyline since EJ and Rafe share a long-time rivalry. The long-running daily soap, which premiered on NBC in November 1965, presents relationship dynamics between various residents of the fictional Salem township.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

Days of Our Lives: What are the current plot dynamics involving Rafe and EJ?

Arnold Feniger, who was made into a Rafe doppelganger by EJ and Stefano DiMera in 2011 and later killed in prison, was alive and back in town. He demanded more money and forced EJ to kidnap the Commissioner, Rafe Hernandez, again. Arnold went about town pretending to be Rafe while the real one was tied up and put inside the DiMera tunnels.

Rafe offered EJ a deal where both would collaborate to suppress Arnold's evil run. That way, EJ would not have needed to pay up to the impostor, while Rafe could ensure that Arnold was behind bars. However, EJ refused the offer since he found having his long-time rival in captivity more lucrative.

Jada Hunter, who is due to wed Rafe, met her groom-to-be without realizing it was an impostor. She went on with the preparations for the wedding, including her bachelorette parties, while Arnold attended a bachelor party where he ended up getting close to Savannah, the stripper invited to the event.

On the other hand, the real Rafe was shown lamenting that Jada would end up marrying Arnold while EJ continued to torture him. However, things will soon take a better turn for Rafe.

Days of Our Lives: Rafe likely to rush to stop Jada marrying the wrong groom

Rafe must flee to save Jada from a wrong marriage (Image via Instagram/@dayspeacock)

Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest EJ will taunt a dejected Rafe Hernandez about the upcoming wedding. He will likely try feeding him cupcakes for breakfast while dressing him up in a birthday hat. He will also inform Rafe of how the wedding may go according to plan since Arnold will play the groom.

An agitated Rafe may realize the danger of Jada marrying Arnold, believing him to be Rafe. This realization will likely motivate him to try and break off his ties. As per the Days of Our Lives spoilers, Rafe will catch EJ off-guard and knock him off, and he will then proceed to rush out of the tunnels.

Will Rafe be able to stop Jada and Arnold's wedding?

Jada Hunter had noticed something wrong with "Rafe" and shared the same with her best friend, Stephanie. Stephanie assured her that both bride and groom were feeling the wedding jitters and that things would settle down when the ceremony was over. As such, Jada went ahead with her preparations for the D-day.

As mentioned, if Rafe manages to flee captivity at the right time, he may land in front of Jada before the wedding ceremony. As such, he may be able to convince her about the mystery of the two Rafes. Whether she believes the real Rafe or Arnold as Rafe remains to be seen.

Also Read: Days of Our Lives spoilers for the next week from January 27 to 31, 2025

For more updates on the Jada-Rafe problem, stay tuned to Days of Our Lives every weekday on Peacock.

