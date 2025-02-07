Days of Our Lives spoilers for next 2 weeks: What to expect, major developments, and more

Fans who keep tabs on Days of Our Lives can look forward to a busy stretch. The show is airing on Peacock, and the content for the upcoming two-week period covers a variety of twists.

Readers might already sense that certain figures will face bigger problems, but these details shed fresh light on the drama set to unfold.

Many storylines have recently gone in surprising directions, especially with established faces like Ava Vitali and Brady Black. Tension around missing persons has collided with hidden agendas, which seems unlikely to end soon.

Meanwhile, Abe Carver faces trouble that stems from his show-within-a-show, Body and Soul. The environment on that set keeps getting more hazardous, with cast and crew members becoming targets.

Trending

There’s a sense that each new day in Salem brings another accident or high-stakes run-in. The next two weeks hold plenty of eventful scenes that may shift relationships further.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Days of Our Lives.

Brady Black’s growing concern on Days of Our Lives

Brady has been worried about Ava Vitali. She vanished after he received a strange message, which made him suspect foul play. He may end up confiding in Kristen.

She appears to know that Ava is being held. That might leave Brady confused or wondering if Kristen is involved. Spoilers point out that Ava did manage to loosen her gag at one point. She tried calling for help, but it’s not clear if anyone heard her.

Kristen and Brady on Days of Our Lives (Image via Facebook/@Days of our Lives)

In one scenario, Kristen enters the old Blake house and sees Ava bound. Some teasers mention a mysterious Woman in White lurking. Ava signals that someone is behind Kristen, which leads viewers to assume this menacing figure might keep both Ava and Kristen locked down.

One rumor is that Kristen could be forced to stay quiet for the sake of Rachel. Whether or not that’s true, it manages to raise the tension. Viewers who like action-packed rescue missions may get a thrill out of watching Brady attempt to bring Ava home safely.

Abe Carver makes a shocking discovery on Days of Our Lives

Those who track Abe Carver know he has been involved with producing Body and Soul. That fictional series has been rocked by poisonings, rigged elevators, and general mayhem. Hattie Adams, Johnny DiMera, and Kayla Brady have struggled against looming dangers.

On top of that, Stephanie Johnson has had to help Alex Kiriakis heal from an earlier attack. Many suspect a single individual is behind these weird events.

Reports say that over the next two weeks, Abe discovers something that might solve the puzzle. People reading these spoiler updates have seen Nurse Whitley King implicated.

She once held Abe captive, so her involvement in the sabotage might not be a shock. If Abe finds proof of Whitley’s guilt, that could end the on-set chaos. Still, everything about this storyline has been unpredictable, so new surprises could surface.

EJ DiMera & Belle Black clash again on Days of Our Lives

EJ DiMera and Belle Black have been circling each other for a while on Days of Our Lives. Their relationship never stays calm for long. They were seen hooking up, yet Belle’s mother, Marlena Evans, wishes her daughter would keep her distance from EJ.

That wish has gone mostly ignored, though, because Belle and EJ can’t seem to stop connecting. They find themselves in bed more often than some might expect.

The spark between them is there, but in the next two weeks, they will get into a disagreement that might make them second-guess things. One possibility is that EJ hides certain moves from Belle.

He could be pushing an investigation that involves Jada Hunter or possibly crossing lines Belle wouldn’t support. Since Belle has a legal background, tension could arise if EJ’s methods look questionable.

Cat Greene’s impact and Sophia Choi's recast on Days of Our Lives

Chad DiMera might be drawn to Cat Greene. The tease is that Cat catches Chad’s eye, bringing added drama to his life. Chad has a complicated love history already, so any interest in Cat could trigger new friction.

Meanwhile, a recast for Sophia Choi occurs around February 12, with actress Rachel Boyd stepping into the role. Early leaks suggest Sophia might cause trouble for Tate Black and Holly Jonas on Valentine’s Day. She might fake a crisis to pull Tate away from Holly, though details are still fuzzy.

Joy Wesley seems stuck without a job and lacking a romantic partner. She might weigh her options, as spoilers mention she’s deciding on her future. Another thread involves Arnold Feniger, who is linked to EJ’s dealings.

This might cause more run-ins with Belle Black, especially if EJ’s plan rubs her the wrong way. Meanwhile, Steve Johnson shares some ideas with Jada about an ongoing matter.

Fans can watch Days of Our Lives on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback