What happened to Abe Carver on Days of Our Lives? Explained

Days of Our Lives, also known as Days or DOOL, is an American soap opera streaming on Peacock. It originally aired on the NBC network from 1965 until 2022, making it one of the longest-running scripted TV shows globally. Since November 8, 1965, it has been part of people's weekday routines. The show, a collaboration between Corday Productions and Sony Pictures Television, was brought to life by the creative duo Ted Corday and Betty Corday.

Days of Our Lives featured many characters close to fan's hearts who came and went. One such character is Abe Carver, who has become quite popular since he started the series.

For quite a while now, Abe Carver, played by James Reynolds, has been a cherished character on Days of Our Lives, and whenever something tough goes down for him, fans worry he might be saying goodbye to the soap. Luckily, Abe has faced his fair share of challenges over the years and always manages to bounce back even stronger. Introduced in October of 1981, James Reynolds has consistently portrayed the enduring character of Abe.

Abe had a big dream of making Salem a safer place by getting rid of crime, especially by taking down the notorious Stefano DiMera. Along the way, he faced heartbreaks in his relationships with Nikki Wade, Valerie Grant, and Tamara Price. Eventually, love found him in the arms of Lexie Brooks.

However, their happiness was often troubled because Lexie learned that her supposed Aunt Frankie was actually her mom, and her dad turned out to be none other than the infamous Stefano DiMera. This revelation caused a lot of challenges in their marriage.

Do they ever find Abe on Days of Our Lives?

In a heartbreaking turn of events, Abe faced tragedy on the day of his son Theo's christening when he was shot and became the first victim of the Salem serial killer. Later, it was revealed that he and other "murdered" residents were alive on a remote island.

Despite the joy of reuniting with his family, Abe learned he was going blind and faced impotency issues. Accusing Lexie of infidelity with Tek, he eventually caught them together after his eyesight was restored. Despite the challenges, Abe and Lexie reconciled, staying together until she was presumed dead in a car accident.

As Abe's eyesight worsened again, he underwent another retinal transplant, as per the script in Days of Our Lives. Tragically, Abe and Lexie's love story met its sad conclusion when she was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor. Opting for precious time with loved ones over treatment, Lexie spent her last days surrounded by family and friends, ultimately passing away in Abe's arms while sitting together in the garden.

Who is Abe Carver married to in real life?

Born on August 10, 1946, in Oskaloosa, Kansas, USA, Reynolds has been married twice. His first marriage to Laura Toffenetti in 1978 resulted in a son, Jed, born in 1979. After four years, the couple separated and divorced in 1984. Reynolds then married Lissa Layng on December 21, 1985. The couple, happily married since then, don't have children together.

James Reynolds, recognized for his roles in Days of Our Lives and other productions, holds a notable position on the list of famous Kansans by the Kansas Historical Society, alongside luminaries like President Dwight Eisenhower, Amelia Earhart, Langston Hughes, and Barry Sanders.

Who is Abe Carver's son?

Theo Carver is the only child of Salem's mayor in Days of Our Lives, Abe Carver (played by James Reynolds) and Doctor Lexie Carver (played by Renée Jones). When Theo was born, there was a bit of uncertainty about his paternity because Lexie had been having an affair with her stepson, Brandon Walker (played by Matt Cedeño). After DNA testing, it was confirmed that Abe was Theo's father. Theo's name is a tribute to Abe's late brother Theo and Brandon.

Theo Carver from Days of Our Lives (Image via Rotten Tomatoes and Facebook)

In 2008, when Theo was three years old, the character was diagnosed with autism as part of a storyline that collaborated with Autism Speaks. As a teenager, Theo faced challenges in accepting Abe's first romantic involvement after Lexie's passing in 2012. He had romantic connections with his childhood best friend Ciara Brady (played by Vivian Jovanni) and later her niece Claire (played by Olivia Rose Keegan).

A significant turn in Theo's storyline occurred in 2017 when, unarmed, he was shot by rookie police officer JJ Deveraux (played by Casey Moss). The incident left Theo paralyzed and led to his departure from Days of Our Lives as he relocated to South Africa for treatment.

Abe Carver's enduring presence on Days of Our Lives, the longest-running TV show in American television, has made him a beloved character since his introduction in 1981. From battling crime in Salem to facing personal hardships, Abe has become a cornerstone of the show's legacy, which is why fans continue to appreciate his resilience and charisma. Abe Carver remains an integral part of the soap opera's rich history.