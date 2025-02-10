Who is leaving Days of Our Lives in 2025? All comings and goings explored

NBC's Days Of Our Lives first premiered for the American daytime television audience on November 8, 1965, and has kept fans hooked to its captivating plots and interesting character arcs. The show was created by the producer couple Betty and Ted Corday and is set in the fictional town of Salem. Days Of Our Lives revolves around the members of the DiMera, Brady, Horton, and Kiriakis families and their affairs and engagements.

In 2025, actress Rachel Boyd took over the role of Sophia while actor Derek Yates joined the cast and crew as Kerry. Finley Rose Slater made a comeback as Rachel Black and Madelyn Kientz left the production.

All confirmed entries and exits on Days Of Our Lives in 2025

Comings

1) Rachel Boyd as Sophia Choi

Recently on the February 12, 2025, episode of Days Of Our Lives, actress Rachel Boyd took over the role of Sophia Choi, a teenager in Salem who had been facing difficulties regarding her pregnancy in Salem. Sophia's character spent time intimately with Tate which led to the teenagers conceiving their child.

Trending

Sophia's mother Amy had forbidden her and Tate to resort to an abortion, which further complicated their relationship. Sophia's best friend Holly, who had been cozying up with Tate recently, did not take the news well and felt insecure about what the future would hold for the trio.

2) Derek Yates as Kerry

Actor Derek Yates appeared on Days Of Our Lives on the January 16, 2025, episode, as Kerry. Kerry's complicated character struggles to make peace between Javi Hernandez, his partner, and Leo Stark, his former partner. The storyline of the soap included Kerry's character at a crucial moment when the identity of Lady Whistleblower, the gossip columnist, was being exposed.

3) Finley Rose Slater as Rachel

Actress Finley Rose Slater appeared in the production of Days Of Our Lives as the little girl of Brady and Kristen, Rachel Black. In the recent developments of the show, Rachel ran away from her house, leaving her parents worried, and orchestrated an elaborate scheme to try to eliminate her father's current partner, Ava Vitali, from their lives.

In a bid to make sure that her parents reunited, she left no stone unturned to try to achieve her goals. She made sure Ava Vitali was abducted by the woman in white while she stole Ava's phone and messaged Brady from it, pretending to be Ava and letting him know that she did not want to spend time with him currently and was in Japan for a break.

Exits

1) Selena Morena as Savannah

Actress Selena Morena appeared on a few brief episodes of Days Of Our Lives as the stripper Savannah at faux Rafe's, who in reality was Arnold Feniger, bachelor party. Rafe almost got a lap dance from her before Jada Hunter walked into the pub.

After that, faux Rafe also spent the night with Savannah at The Salem Inn and got intimate with her a day before his wedding. In the morning, his cousin, Javi Hernandez, walked in to see Savannah getting ready to leave and was shocked at Rafe's betrayal of Jada.

2) Kim Coles as Whitley King

Kim Coles briefly returned to the show for one episode before exiting, on February 5, 2025, as the character of Whitley King. She admitted to being the one responsible for poisoning the scripts of the cast and crew members of the production of Body & Soul and also pushing Bonnie down the elevator shaft at the Salem University Hospital.

After she was caught, she was sent back to the mental health ward at Bayview where she would continue to receive psychiatric treatment.

3) Madelyn Kientz

Actress Madelyn Kientz who used to play the role of Sophia Choi on Days Of Our Lives since 2024 exited the role in February 2025 and Rachel Boyd was recast.

Fans and interested viewers can watch Days Of Our Lives on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback