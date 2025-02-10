Days of Our Lives weekly recap from February 3 to February 7, 2025: Poison, passion, and predicaments

Days of Our Lives brought the first week of February to a close with another set of drama-filled episodes. These episodes took the audience deeper into the lives of the residents of Salem.

Jada’s wedding to “Rafe” took a shocking turn when she was arrested for alleged police corruption. On the sets of Body and Soul, the cast members became targets of a poisoning mystery. Alex and Joy’s relationship hit a rough patch after Alex realized he still had unresolved feelings for Stephanie.

Elsewhere, Julie struggled with grief over Doug’s passing, while Joy was heartbroken after witnessing Alex and Stephanie share a kiss. As the week drew to a close, Kristen found herself face-to-face with her own mother, who turned out to be the mysterious Woman in White who kidnapped Ava.

Meanwhile, EJ sconvinced Arnold to become the new police commissioner and replace Jada.

Days of Our Lives weekly recap from February 3, 2025 to February 7, 2025

Monday, February 3: An interruption

Jada's wedding to "Rafe" (actually Arnold pretending to be Rafe) took a shocking turn. The ceremony was interrupted by allegations against Jada for engaging in police corruption.

Paulina and Shawn took Jada to the station for questioning, as Jada struggled to understand where the accusations against her came from.

Meanwhile, Belle and EJ gave in to their attraction and shared an intimate moment. As the episode ended, Steve thought of the possibility that EJ was the one behind the entire scheme against Jada.

Tuesday, February 4: Drama on the sets

Hattie and Bonnie puzzled over the show’s latest script, while Kayla and Steve grew concerned about a pattern of red Xs appearing over the photos of Body and Soul cast members. Meanwhile, Johnny and Chanel reconciled, agreeing to take things slow.

On the other hand, Joy and Alex were shocked to find out their characters in the production were marked to exit the script. Alex and Joy's romance also faced some complications when Joy suggested a trip to New York.

This made Alex realize that he still had some feelings for Stephanie.

Wednesday, February 5: A vial of poison

The poisoning mystery surrounding the Body and Soul cast intensified as Kayla, Alex, and Johnny all collapsed without explanation. Meanwhile, Leo discovered Hattie unconscious too. In a shocking twist, Abe realized that Nurse Whitley King was behind the attacks.

After a confrontation, Whitley attempted to poison Abe, but Paulina arrived just in time to stop her. Sarah developed an antidote for the victims, and each one of them reunited with their loved ones.

Thursday, February 6: Grief and relief

In the episode, Julie continued to try and cope with her grief over her late husband Doug’s passing. Meanwhile, Alex and Stephanie shared a passionate kiss, unaware that Joy had seen everything between them from behind.

Meanwhile, Xander revealed a new business opportunity to his wife Sarah, while Kate discussed the poisonings on the sets of Body and Soul with Philip.

Friday, February 7: Schemes unravel

Kristen discovered Ava's phone in Rachel's backpack, and tracked Ava down. Kristen then came face-to-face her own mother: the Woman in White.

Meanwhile, Steve promised Jada that he would unravel the allegations against her and figure out who was at the root of it all.

Elsewhere, EJ convinced Arnold to take the role of the new police commissioner instead of Jada. Belle confronted EJ about his schemes but simply ended up in bed with him again.

Viewers can watch Days of Our Lives streaming online via Peacock, where new episodes are released on weekdays.

