Days of Our Lives recap (February 6, 2025): Alex and Stephanie's closeness shocks Joy while Julie copes with her grief

NBC's Days of Our Lives, which currently streams its episodes on Peacock, has been a fan favorite on American daytime television since its premiere on November 8, 1965. Set in the fictional town of Salem, the show primarily revolves around the lives of the Brady, Horton, DiMera, and Kiriakis families. Days of Our Lives has won several Daytime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Drama Series.

In the February 6, 2025, episode, Kate discussed ongoing issues surrounding the cast, crew, and production of Body & Soul with Philip, while Marlena, Chad, and Julie reflected on Julie's first therapy session. Meanwhile, at Salem University Hospital, Joy, who was admitted after being poisoned, witnessed Alex and Stephanie sharing a passionate kiss, leaving her feeling betrayed and deceived.

Everything that happened on the February 6, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives

In the February 6, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives, Kate approached Philip in his hotel room and sat down to discuss the issues with Body & Soul's production. She appeared extremely concerned about the series of attacks against the cast and crew, admitting that she felt defeated and almost wanted to give up.

While it was not revealed whether she would officially end the reboot of the original show, it seemed that Whitley King's plan to halt production was finally working. Meanwhile, Julie and Chad discussed Julie's mental health struggles and how her first therapy went with Marlena Evans. At first, Julie had been reluctant to open up about her emotional turmoil after losing Doug, but she later shared how she felt better after her session.

After speaking with Chad, Julie decided to continue her sessions. In this episode of Days of Our Lives, Julie seemed hopeful that she would eventually move past her grief and regain her authentic, feisty self. She also revealed how she had been too quick to judge Cat for her actions. Although she still disapproved, she wanted to give her another chance.

Later, Julie mustered up the courage to approach the bedroom she shared with Doug, trying to sleep in the bed they had formerly shared before his passing. Elsewhere, Xander shared his collaborative plan with Philip to take over the DiMera empire with his wife, Sarah Kiriakis. However, Sarah expressed her concern, believing their plan to be a dangerous one.

At Salem University Hospital, where Joy had been admitted after being poisoned by Whitley King, things got heated up between Alex Kiriakis and Stephanie Johnson. Since Stephanie had started dating Philip, Alex had tried to move on by pursuing a romantic relationship with Joy. However, despite his efforts, he couldn't stop thinking about Stephanie.

Recently, Stephanie confessed to Alex on Days of Our Lives that she still had feelings for him. In the February 6 episode, the two shared some tender moments at the hospital and eventually ended up sharing a passionate kiss. Meanwhile, Joy accidentally walked in on them and was shocked.

Fans and interested viewers can watch Days of Our Lives episodes by streaming them on Peacock.

