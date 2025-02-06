Is Kim Coles returning to Days of Our Lives? Everything you need to know

Days of Our Lives is a prominent American soap opera that began airing on NBC in 1965. It became one of the world's longest-running television series. Set in the fictitious city of Salem, the drama focuses on the lives of the Horton, Brady, DiMera, and Kiriakis families.

It was established by Ted and Betty Corday and has included renowned actresses such as Suzanne Rogers, who has been on the show since 1973. One of the most prominent characters of DOOl is Whitley King. On February 5, 2025, Kim Coles will be reprising her role as Whitley King on Days of Our Lives.

The kidnapping of Abe Carver and the Body & Soul sabotage were two key stories that concerned Whitley, a nurse with a rough history. Her comeback promises the show more drama and unexpected turns.

More about Kim Coles making a return

Kim Coles is returning to Days of Our Lives as Whitley King, a role she last played in 2023. Whitley, a nurse at Salem University Hospital, was swiftly drawn into a sequence of dramatic events, including Abe Carver's kidnapping and a subsequent mental health crisis that put her in a facility.

In some of the more serious plotlines of the program, Whitley's character has played a crucial role. She has demonstrated an infatuation with Abe and has gone to considerable measures to control him, such as staging his death and posing as Paulina.

Her reappearance on February 5, 2025, will bring fresh developments, given that she could be connected to the continuing upheaval surrounding the Body & Soul drama.

Kim Coles, well known for her work on In Living Color and Living Single, has voiced her excitement about her part on the soap opera, recognizing the unique challenges of working in the fast-paced soap genre. In an interview with Tv Insider on February 4, 2025, she stated:

"That this rich thing that was happening behind the scenes was set up for me to come in and cause mayhem again was quite a delight."

Her depiction of Whitley has introduced an element of unpredictability to the program, and her reappearance promises to flesh out the character's dark and deceptive deeds. Fans of the program are excited to see what fresh twists Whitley will add to the plot.

Cast of Days of Our Lives

Days of Our Lives' cast includes both major and recurring characters, all of whom contribute to the show's continuous storyline. Brandon Beemer, who plays Shawn-Douglas Brady, and Mary Beth Evans, who portrays Kayla Brady Johnson, have been on the program for a long time. Tamara Braun as Ava Vitali and Billy Flynn as Chad DiMera round out the primary characters and play important parts in the tale.

The show's recurring and guest characters, in addition to the main cast, provide the storyline with more nuance and diversity. Actors like Matthew Ashford, who portrays Jack Deveraux, and Lucas Adams, who plays Tripp Johnson, are involved in the continuous story and give their characters life in many seasons.

Since several of these performers have been with the series for a number of years, the show's growth has continuity.

The program frequently introduces new characters, broadening the group with fresh views. Al Calderon as Javi Hernandez and Grayson Berry as Clint Rawlings are recent additions to the group. These actors, along with the existing cast members, assist in keeping the series interesting for viewers by alternating between recognized characters and new faces in each plotline of Days of Our Lives.

Episodes of Days of Our Lives are available to stream on Peacock.

