Days Of Our Lives recap (February 5, 2025): Whitley King's shocking revelation of her scheme against the Body & Soul cast and crew

NBC's Days Of Our Lives which first premiered on November 8, 1963, on American daytime television, was created by the producer couple Betty and Ted Corday. The soap opera, which currently streams its episodes on Peacock, is set in the fictional city of Salem and mostly revolves around the dramatic lives of the Brady, DiMera, Horton, and Kiriakis families.

The February 5, 2025, episode of Days Of Our Lives had many interesting and dramatic plot points. The hour-long episode revealed that one of the most loyal fans of the original Body&Soul show, Whitley King, was behind the mysterious mishaps happening all over Salem.

Everything that happened on the February 5, 2025, episode of Days Of Our Lives

In the February 5, 2025, episode of Days Of Our Lives, revealed that Whitley King had conspired against the cast and crew of the production of the reboot of Body&Soul and was the one accountable for the poisoned cupcakes, the poisoned scripts and Bonnie's fall in the elevator shaft at Salem University Hospital which injured her.

Trending

In the episode, she explained the reasons behind her actions. She mentioned how she felt that the reboot of the show was not close to the original and did a tremendous amount of disservice to it. She felt like it was unfair to the primary show and that the new cast and crew and their storylines hardly matched the vision and quality of it.

Abe Carver's character on Days Of Our Lives questioned how she got through with her plan and Whitley explained how it was one of her qualities to be able to sneak into places discreetly. She revealed how she could seamlessly move around inside the psychiatric ward and also managed to get a disposable cell phone for herself from there.

Meanwhile, in the rest of Salem, Johnny DiMera's illness seemed to make him extremely weak as he regained his senses while Chanel Dupree tried her best to convince him to get admitted to the hospital. Sarah Kiriakis found out from one of her sources that Johnny's mysterious and sudden illness was not an isolated event as others had been afflicted as well.

After Johnny, Hattie, and Kayla suffered the same sudden reaction, Sarah came to the conclusion that they must have all been poisoned. This later on proved to be right when Whitley came clean regarding her dubious actions.

When Abe Carver and Paulina Price confronted Whitley, her room was shown to be filled with images of the cast and crew members of Body&Soul with some crossed out with a red marker pen. That along with her poison vial being visible was proof enough that she was the culprit.

Alex Kiriakis's character on Days Of Our Lives was also poisoned by Whitley's poison. He collapsed all of a sudden while he was spending time with Stephanie Johnson. Joy and Alex were the only two people out of everyone who had been affected, whose symptoms were not as severe.

Sarah administered an antidote to all the victims, saving their lives, while Whitley continued to rage against Body&Soul. The upcoming episodes of Days Of Our Lives will shed further light on the ongoing storyline.

Fans and interested viewers can stream episodes of the show on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback