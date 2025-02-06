Who is Whitley on Days Of Our Lives? Everything you need to know

Days of Our Lives debuted on November 8, 1965, and moved to Peacock in 2022. The show was created by the couple Betty and Ted Corday, the soap is set in Salem. Days Of Our Lives follows the Brady, Horton, DiMera, and Kiriakis families and their engagements with each through business, scandals and romantic escapades.

Whitley King, played by Kim Coles, first appeared in May 2023 as a nurse at Salem University Hospital. After a mental health crisis, she was admitted to a psychiatric facility at Bayview. She returned to the show on February 5, 2025.

Everything you need to know about Whitley's character on Days Of Our Lives

Whitley King has a tragic backstory on Days of Our Lives. She had brought home a new space heater which malfunctioned while she was away at work. She lost her husband and three cats to carbon monoxide poisoning caused due to the heater. After the incident, she blamed herself for the accident and went down a mental health spiral of guilt.

In 2023, as a nurse at Salem University Hospital, she became obsessed with Mayor Abe Carver. Taking advantage of his amnesia, she kidnapped him and convinced him they were married, as she resembled his real wife, Paulina Price. She held him hostage in her apartment.

She had a long history of obsessive tendencies and wanted to make sure that she had Abe Carver all to herself. So much so that she hired Jerry, an actor who worked for the Body & Soul production, to cosplay as Abe's son Theo Carver in order to solidify his belief in her. She went to the extent of photoshopping Abe and her picture getting married and also remarried him in the living room of her apartment.

On Days Of Our Lives, she was questioned by Eli Grant at the Salem Police Department regarding the mysterious disappearance of the mayor Abe Carver. She realized she had to make sure Abe died as her story was getting too hard to continue.

She drew Abe's blood on the pretext of a medical examination and asked Jerry to stage it as though he had died on the dock. Meanwhile, Abe had figured out Jerry's real identity when he saw him on television on Body & Soul and was shocked to learn that he had been held hostage.

Jerry wanted to come clean regarding Abe and told Lani Price, Abe's daughter about the reality of the situation. Kayla and Marlena Evans dug deeper to find out how Whitley King's family had tragically died and she blamed herself. Whitley King was put under arrest by the Salem Police Department and sent to Bayview psychiatric ward facility to receive treatment for her mental health struggles.

Whitley King returned to Days Of Our Lives on February 5, 2025, as the culprit behind the mysterious occurrences in Salem. She admitted to having circulated poisoned cupcakes, sprayed poison on the scripts of Body & Soul, and also been the one who had pushed Bonnie down the elevator shaft at Salem University Hospital.

She opened up about her reasons behind her actions and said that she hated the new Body & Soul reboot and hence wanted to halt the production by resorting to these drastic measure.

Fans and interested viewers can watch Days Of Our Lives streaming on Peacock.

