Days of Our Lives spoilers: Kristen is stunned to discover her mother is alive and keeping Ava captive

The Ava Vitali abduction took a new turn on Days of Our Lives as Kristen DiMera managed to find Ava's phone among Rachel's things along with the hint about the old Blake house. Friday's episode dated February 7, 2025, found Kristen arriving in the room where Ava was held hostage as the kidnapper called out her name.

On the other hand, Brady Black met Steve Johnson at the hospital and they discussed Ava. Steve was surprised to learn from Brady that Ava was visiting Tripp and promptly called him on his phone. When Tripp informed the duo that Ava was not in Hong Kong, Brady and Steve realized that Ava had mysteriously disappeared which spelled danger for her.

Elsewhere, Jada seemed to have concluded that EJ DiMera was behind all her problems. She arrived at EJ's home only to find Belle Black, who she warned against believing EJ.

Meanwhile, Days of Our Lives, one of the longest-running American soaps, continues to present unexpected situations in its storyline since November 1965. The NBC daily soap currently airs on Peacock.

Days of Our Lives: Kristen meets mother Rachel

Kristen did not release Ava after meeting her mother (Image via Instagram/dayspeacock)

At the Blake house, Kristen discovered Ava Vitali tied up as a hostage. When the kidnapper calls her name following the discovery, Kristen will turn around to see her mother, Rachel Blake, dressed in white. Initially taken aback to find her dead mother alive, Kristen will likely have an emotional reunion with her mother.

The mother-daughter duo will catch up on many topics starting with how the presumed-dead Rachel Blake turned up living. Soon they may discuss Ava's abduction and Rachel Sr. might pressure Kristen DiMera to leave things as they are. Kristen will likely let Ava stay captive at her mother's watch.

The Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest that EJ DiMera will discover Ava being held at the Blake house later validating the presumption that Kristen did not free Ava.

Days of Our Lives: EJ fends off Jada from learning the truth

Jada Hunter, who landed at the DiMera mansion to confront EJ found Belle and warned her about EJ. Jada will possibly look for EJ in the mansion as EJ is in the tunnels serving the captive Rafe breakfast. Jada, being a cop, will likely locate the entrance into the tunnels and may even barge in.

However, EJ will stop her in the nick of time before she stumbles onto the real Rafe Hernandez held hostage inside the DiMera tunnels. EJ may be able to evade getting caught this time but can understand the impending danger. As such, he will plan to shift his hostage to a safer location.

Monday's Days of Our Lives may see EJ injecting Rafe with another medicine to leave him unconscious as he transports his captive to the new location, which is likely to be the old Blake house. EJ will then spot Ava held there too.

Days of Our Lives: Brady has a new partner, while Belle gets worrisome news

Paulina has disturbing news to share with Belle Black. The former appointed the fake "Rafe" as the commissioner in place of Jada. Paulina will likely share this information with Belle, who may realize how this could benefit EJ.

This would make her doubt EJ's involvement in all the drama Jada had to endure. She may also realize how close EJ is to regaining his DA position. Whether she takes action over this remains to be seen.

On the other hand, Brady Black and Stephen Nichols's Steve Johnson have just realized Ava is not in Hong Kong and the messages from her were fake. As such, Steve will likely promise to help Brady look for the missing Ava, as the latter gears up to search for his love.

