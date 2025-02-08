Days of Our Lives recap (Friday 7, 2025): Family reunites and schemes unravel

Days of Our Lives brought the first week of February to a close with another set of drama-filled episodes. The most recent one was released on Friday, February 7, 2025, which took the audience deeper into the lives of the residents of Salem.

Ava remained captive, as the Woman in White taunted her by saying that no one would arrive to help her. However, Kristen discovered Ava’s phone inside Rachel's bag and decided to investigate the situation. She eventually tracked Ava down and then realized that the Woman in White was actually Kristen’s mother.

Meanwhile, EJ instructed Arnold (Rafe's doppelgänger) to take Jada’s role at the police department. Paulina later spoke to Arnold about Jada's corruption allegations, after which Arnold offered to take up her spot in the police department too, as per EJ's plan.

Days of Our Lives recap for Friday, January 7, 2025

Ava’s Captivity and Kristen’s Discovery

In Friday's episode, Ava remained tied to a chair, calling for help. She even had a dream that Brady came to rescue her but the only person she met during captivity was the Woman in White.

Meanwhile, Kristen and Brady met in the DiMera mansion to take their daughter Rachel to therapy. Kristen told him he seemed to miss Ava and said how suspicious it was that Ava had just left for China and broken up with him over text. She told him to reach out to Ava for some closure.

Later, while grabbing her daughter Rachel's bag, Kristen discovered Ava’s phone inside. She scrolled through it and decided to try and uncover the truth. Kristen finally tracked Ava down, and Ava revealed that Rachel hadn’t acted alone. It was then revealed that the Woman in White was actually Kristen's mother.

EJ’s Scheme and the Jada Investigation

EJ called and Arnold had a conversation where EJ reminded the doppelganger that his mission was to take over Jada’s position in the police force. Arnold hesitated, seeming reluctant about the plan. However, EJ remained determined.

Just then, Belle entered the room and overheard EJ’s conversation. EJ attempted to justify his actions, claiming that Jada had him fired while bending the rules herself. Despite her suspicion, EJ started flirting with Belle and the two ended up in bed.

Meanwhile, Steve visited Jada and learned that she had been put on administrative leave. She confided to him that Rafe’s behavior had been strange over the past few days, even since before the wedding. Steve agreed and said that he suspected that EJ might be behind all this.

The Real Rafe?

In the DiMera basement, EJ visited the real Rafe and informed him that the wedding had been called off and Jada had been exposed as a corrupt cop. Rafe scoffed this, convinced that Arnold would never be able to pull off everything.

Meanwhile, Paulina confronted Arnold, demanding to know which detective had given evidence against Jada. Arnold claimed he had promised to protect his source. He then offered himself for the position that Jada had to leave. Paulina reluctantly agreed though she didn’t look convinced.

Viewers can watch Days of Our Lives streaming online via Peacock, where new episodes are released on weekdays.

