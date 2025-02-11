Days of Our Lives spoilers: Ava plots her escape while Kristen DiMera scrambles for a cover story

Days of Our Lives is an American soap opera that premiered on NBC in 1965 and then switched to the Peacock streaming service. The drama takes place in the fictitious town of Salem and features families such as the Hortons, Bradys, DiMeras, and Kiriakises.

It was created by Ted and Betty Corday and starred Suzanne Rogers and Susan Seaforth Hayes and is among the world's longest-running television series. As per the recent episode, Ava Vitali is stranded in the Blake home, frantically phoning for assistance in the hopes that someone might hear her. Kristen tries to hide her traces while she searches for a way out. As lies and secrets begin to come to light, the tension increases.

More about Ava plotting her escape

Ava Vitali is shackled and unable to leave the Blake home. She begins shouting for help in the hopes that someone will hear her in a desperate bid to get away. Ava keeps shouting out, unwilling to let up even after the Woman in White warns her that no one would help her.

She soon understands that she needs assistance and cannot get away on her own. As she attempts to come up with a plan to escape her predicament, her mind is racing. Ava keeps looking for a solution even though she feels stuck. She perseveres because she is determined to be saved.

Meanwhile, Kristen DiMera may be coming closer to finding Ava's phone. The phone could provide crucial details regarding Ava's kidnapping and aid in the investigation if Kristen discovers it. Ava's imprisonment may soon be revealed, despite Kristen's efforts to hide her identity.

Ava's position becomes more dire with each passing moment. She realizes time is running out and her prospects of escaping are minimal unless someone comes to her aid.

Ava continues to scream for help, hoping that someone might help her escape before it's too late. As the suspense rises, her destiny hangs in the balance, and the prospect of rescue gets closer, but only time will tell if she will be saved.

Cast of Days of Our Lives

Both veteran and up-and-coming performers make up the diverse cast of Days of Our Lives. This includes Raven Bowens as Chanel Dupree, Carson Boatman as Johnny DiMera, and Brandon Beemer as Shawn-Douglas Brady.

Dan Feuerriegel as EJ DiMera, Mary Beth Evans as Kayla Brady, and Tamara Braun as Ava Vitali round out the main cast. Many actors have been part of the show for years. Suzanne Rogers, who plays Maggie Horton Kiriakis, has been on the show since 1973.

Newer cast members of Days of Our Lives include Leo Howard as Tate Black and Abigail Klein as Stephanie Johnson. Recurring characters like Wally Kurth (Justin Kiriakis) and Kristian Alfonso (Hope Williams Brady) provide energy and nostalgia to the program.

The supporting actors also have a big impact on the storyline. They include actors like Lucas Adams as Tripp Johnson, Melissa Reeves as Jennifer Horton, and Greg Rikaart as Leo Stark. The program often adds new characters to keep the storyline engaging and fascinating for viewers on Days of Our Lives.

