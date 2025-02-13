Days of Our Lives spoilers for this week February 10 to 14, 2025: A week of love and drama

Days of Our Lives is all set to bring in Valentine's Week with a fresh set of episodes for February 10 to 14. Audiences can expect much drama to ensue, as the characters of Salem gear up for the most romantic time of the year.

As per spoilers for the week, many couples on the soap shall try and spend Valentine's in the best way possible, but it might not work out the way many are hoping. EJ will be seen exploring the past with Belle at his side, while Jada navigates her frustration after the events that have been derailing her life for the past two weeks since her interrupted wedding.

However, the week might bring a few unexpected twists and reconciliations too. Spoilers hint that Philip and Xander are going to find a way to work together, while Johnny and Chanel make a surprising decision.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for February 10, 2025 to February 14, 2025

Monday, February 10: Mother mine

Kristen shall be seen reuniting with her mother, who was posing as the mysterious Woman in White responsible for kidnapping Ava. It remains to be seen how the character's entry shall impact the future of the DiMera clan, and Kristen's life herself. Meanwhile, unaware of these developments, Brady and Steve will join forces to try and figure out where Ava might be.

After an interrupted wedding and a fiance who has been behaving strangely, Jada might want some answers. It seems that accusations of police corruption might be the last straw since she will be seen going to EJ to accuse him of being responsible. On the other hand, Belle might get some upsetting news.

Tuesday, February 11: On the soap sets

After a mishap on the sets of Body and Soul, Bonnie might confess some of her fears to Johnny. Meanwhile, Abe and Kate shall prepare an announcement for the cast and crew of the Salem soap, announcing its future for all to hear.

The newest love triangle on the soap is the one between Alex, Stephanie, and Joy. Stephanie shall be seen having an honest conversation with Kayla, about her feelings and the situation, while Joy shall approach Alex with a proposition.

Wednesday, February 12: Days of our loves

Kayla and Stephanie will receive some bad news, right with Valentine's Day approaching. In an episode of bad news, Leo will be having a conversation with Doug about something falling through in their little deal.

Johnny and Chanel shall sit to have an honest conversation about their future, after their huge fight at the New Year's Eve party. Holly and Tate will be seen making plans for a romantic date together.

Thursday, February 13: Olive branch

In a visit to his past, EJ will drop in at the Blake estate for some nefarious activity. Meanwhile, Jada shall be seen venting about her situation to her fiance "Rafe", not realizing that he is the doppelganger Arnold in disguise.

Kristen and Sarah will disagree about a potential collaboration. However, in an unforeseen twist, Xander and Philip will see eye-to-eye long enough to work together on a project of their own.

Friday, February 14: Family

Kayla's family will be seen planning a surprise for her, as Maggie and Holly have an honest conversation about everything happening in her life, especially with Tate.

For his part, Tate will try to have a conversation with Sophia and her mother about considering some options on how to raise their baby, now that Sophia is pregnant and keeping the child. Meanwhile, Johnny and Chanel discuss the idea of trying to start a family.

Audiences can watch Days of Our Lives streaming online via Peacock. New episodes of the soap are released via the platform on all weekdays.

