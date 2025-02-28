Days of Our Lives spoilers: Jada and Shawn take Rafe into custody as Gabi demands a DNA test

Days of Our Lives continues to deliver drama-packed moments as Salem navigates tangled relationships, betrayals, and unexpected twists. In the latest storyline on the soap, the stakes rise for everyone and their actions may have lasting consequences.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Days of Our Lives and may contain elements that are speculative in nature. Reader discretion is advised.

Viewers can expect to witness Belle Black’s relentless pursuit of justice, Brady’s attempt to protect his family, and Rafe’s memory loss. Belle shall find out about EJ's role in Ava's kidnapping, leading to some interesting confrontations.

Meanwhile, Brady shall be torn between his desire to get justice for Ava and her kidnapping, contrasted with the need to protect Kristen and his daughter Rachel. And finally, with EJ and Kristen's new memory loss drug taking effect, Rafe shall return to Salem with no memory of who he is.

What are the Days of Our Lives spoilers for the current storyline?

Belle's Quest for Justice

Spoilers reveal that Belle shall finally find out the truth about EJ and his involvement in the kidnapping of Ava. Belle shall be determined to put EJ behind bars for his role in this. She has already been suspecting that EJ might be up to something bad, and she shall finally have proof to confront him directly.

The news of EJ’s involvement shall definitely hit Belle hard, especially since she had a romantic relationship with him too. Belle might open up to her mother, Marlena about her feelings too. It remains to be seen how this complex relationship between her and EJ evolves further after this point.

Brady’s Plea to Ava

Spoilers hint that Brady shall also find himself in a difficult position. He will be caught between wanting to make Kristen pay for kidnapping Ava and his need to protect his family. The speculation is that Brady might ultimately decide that Ava might be open to covering for Kristen.

Brady might ask Ava to give the police a different version of events that excludes Kristen and their daughter Rachel from the story. Though, this request could also backfire. With both Ava and Kristen prone to unpredictable reactions, this story might go on a different tangent.

Rafe’s Memory Loss

After EJ drugs Rafe with a memory-altering substance, Rafe shall struggle to recall his identity. Spoilers suggest Jada and Shawn may suspect he's faking it. Adding to the chaos, Rafe could even be arrested by his own fiancée, making his life even more complicated.

As Rafe’s memory loss continues to unravel, his sister Gabi shall also conduct a DNA test at the hospital. However, the test results will be from the sample before Rafe’s return to his old life. So it is possible that the test reveals the truth about Arnold, but not the fact that Rafe has returned once more. This might add another layer of complexity to the entire matter altogether.

Audiences can stream Days of Our Lives online via Peacock. New episodes of the soap are released on the platform on all weekdays.

