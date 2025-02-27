Days of Our Lives spoilers for next 2 weeks (February 28 to March 7, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

The atmosphere of Salem is volatile, as the plot of Days of Our Lives is slated for more twists in the storyline in the two weeks following February 28, 2025. While Valentine's Day brought a brief respite from the series of poisonings connected to Body & Soul, the story arcs of Ava and Rafe's kidnappings may see a forward direction in the coming weeks.

The past few weeks found Ava missing as Brady teamed up with Steve to look for her. The "double Rafe" story arc that started with the new year seemed to bring more torture for the real Rafe, as his doppelganger moved about the town misbehaving with one and all.

While Jada's wedding with Rafe fell apart, she seemed to move on with Shawn. However, Gabi was surprised when Rafe threw her out of his house. Javi, Stephanie, Gabi and others agreed that Rafe seemed very different from the person they knew.

Elsewhere, Kristen got the amnesia serum from Dr.Rolf, and EJ injected Rafe with it. What happens in the coming weeks around Rafe's story arc on Days of Our Lives seems to be pre-planned by EJ.

Meanwhile, Days of Our Lives has continued to present criss-crossed story arcs and complicated plots since its premiere in November 1965. The NBC daily soap, which revolves around the relationship dynamics of various families of the fictional Salem City, streams on Peacock currently.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

Days of Our Lives: Rafe has more agony in store

Rafe Hernanadez was held captive for a long time, first in the DiMera tunnels and later at the Blake house. However, more trouble awaits him. EJ and Kristen recently injected him with CRS17, Dr. Rolf's amnesia serum, which is meant to make him forget chunks of his kidnapping.

At the same time, with Rita Lesley's help, the DiMera siblings will replace Rafe with his doppelganger, Arnold Feniger, whom Rita had tased to remove from his office. This will likely come after Gabi and Stephanie have realized that "Rafe" may not be Rafe.

As Jada Hunter also learns about Arnold, she and Shawn will likely make a move towards capturing the fake Rafe and putting him behind bars. Unfortunately, the person they put in prison will be the amnesiac Rafe, and not Arnold.

Moreover, Gabi Hernandez, who was shocked when her brother threw her out of the house, may request a DNA test to ensure whether the unusual behavior came from an impostor. Again, regrettably, the sample will be picked from the real Rafe, who is back in society but without any memories of his kidnapping.

Needless to say, the test results will prove that the person involved is Rafe Hernandez, causing misery to all connected with him. On the other hand, Rafe may not remember the past few weeks and will wonder why everyone treats him badly. Moreover, he may approach Jada again as if nothing happened in the meantime, causing more confusion.

Days of Our Lives: Brady may downplay little Rachel's role

As Days of Our Lives fans know, Brady Black rescued Ava Vitali from the Blake mansion with Steve Johnson's help. As Ava revealed all that had happened with her, Brady seemed to take in EJ and Kristen's involvement. He was equally worried to know about his daughter's sinister plan to kidnap Ava.

In the upcoming episodes of Days of Our Lives, Brady may relentlessly try to corner Kristen about her actions in the Ava kidnap case. On the other hand, he will try to ease things out with Ava and try to convince her to see the ordeal from another perspective.

While he may also persuade her to stay in town, Ava may want to take a break and visit Tripp in Hong Kong. However, through all this, Brady may try to keep Rachel's involvement under wraps. He would not want to alert CPS, which may act on the child.

On the other hand, he would inform his sister, Belle Black, that EJ knew about Ava's abduction. After he fills in the DA with what he learnt from Ava, Belle would lash out at EJ. Since Belle already believes the Rafe fiasco is EJ's doing, she may pressure him to tell more about Ava's kidnap and how the two could be connected.

Days of Our Lives: Doug may have love coming his way

Tate and Holly's stable romance is in danger (Image via Instagram/dayspeacock)

After Doug III opened his heart to Holly Jonas on Valentine's Day on Days of Our Lives, Holly has been drawn to him. However, before she realises it, Maggie Kiriakis may discover the teenagers' hidden love, as they discuss her romantic life. While Holly still has a steady relationship with Tate Black, she may find it difficult to resist her feelings for Doug.

On the other hand, Doug has developed a loving relationship with his grandmother, Julie Williams. So, when Julie tells him how badly she wants the heirloom necklace back, Doug will be swamped in guilt. Since he has already approached Leo in the hopes of getting the item back, he knows that his theft has caused heartache for Julie.

Doug must choose between disclosing the truth about the necklace or suffering in silence. Since he may be tempted to come clean, the upcoming episodes may have a major twist slated for Doug.

Days of Our Lives: The Kiriakis household will see complications

As fans know, Philip Kiriakis moved into the Kiriakis mansion and has been bonding with his cousin, Xander Kiriakis. While Philip is still treading carefully, Xander seems to have forgiven his brother. However, Xander's wife, Sarah Horton-Kiriakis, will be engulfed by guilt, which may start affecting her health and well-being.

In the upcoming episodes, Xander and Philip may be seen continuing to collaborate on their joint project of taking over the DiMeras. However, this bond may be threatened as soon as Xander discovers Philip's deception of using the forged letter.

Stay tuned to Days of Our Lives every weekday to catch the latest drama as the Rafe mystery unfolds and Ava takes a stand with Brady.

