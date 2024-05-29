How old is Julie Williams on Days of Our Lives? Age explored

Julie Williams, one of the oldest characters of Days of Our Lives, first appeared on the show in 1965 and has been part of it for almost six decades. The character is about 75 years old in 2024, on the show. Played by four different actors, it is one of the few characters still active from the pilot season of Days of Our Lives.

For the uninitiated, Days of Our Lives is one of the long-running soap operas that moved from NBC channel to Peacock in 2022. It is a joint production of Corday Productions and Sony Pictures Television.

The NBC soap, which premiered in 1965, revolved around the family drama of the Hortons, the Bradys, the DiMeras, and the Kiriakis families. Julie belongs to the Horton family.

Julie Williams of Days of Our Lives is one of the oldest characters

Julie and Doug Williams in some of the older episodes (Image via X@Days of Our Lives and X@DaysHayes)

Julie Olson Williams was introduced in Days of Our Lives in November 1965 as a 16-year-old rebellious teenager. Calculating the age from her first appearance, Julie is a 75-year-old lady as of 2024. She has been around for almost six decades, making her one of the stalwarts in the soap.

Julie dominated the show during the seventies with her tempestuous actions and romance. Received favorably, Julie's character earned four Daytime Emmy nominations and won a Soapy Award.

In recent years, Julie Williams and her husband Doug Williams remained part of the soap but made appearances on special occasions and events. The actor who plays Julie Williams currently, Susan Seaforth Hayes, is about 81 years old.

A short history of Julie Williams on Days of Our Lives

Julie in one of the scenes from the soap (Image via Instagram@dayspeacock)

Born in March 1949 to Ben Olson and Addie Horton, a teenager Julie Olson landed in the series, in her grandparents' home in Salem city in November 1965. Part of the Horton household in Days of Our Lives, she moved in with her grandparents, Tom and Alice Horton, after her parents relocated to Europe.

Intent on settling down with a married David Martin, Julie gave birth to his child, David Jr., and gave him up for adoption. On the other hand, David was killed by his wife, Susan. Julie married her son's adoptive father Scott Banning after his wife, Janet, died.

While being married to Scott, Julie fell in love with Doug Williams, who was planted by Susan Martin to break up Julie's marriage. Just before their relationship moved towards its culmination, the lovers had a fight and broke up. On a rebound, Doug married Julie's mother and they had a baby, Hope, Julie's half-sister.

Julie continues to be part of Days of Our Lives (Image via Instagram@dayspeacock)

When Scott died, Julie married Bob Anderson. However, after her mother's death, Julie divorced Bob and moved into Doug's household. Despite problems from Doug's ex-wife Kim, the pair married and started a life together.

The ups and downs in the life of Julie Williams and her husband Doug included Doug losing his liquor and club license. After buying the club back, Julie transformed it into a coffee shop.

At that time, Larry Atwood tricked Doug into staying away from Salem while pretending to help Julie with the coffee shop. The Larry thread came to an end when Larry r*ped Julie, and the latter opened up before Doug.

Another hurdle in their story arc was Lee Dumonde. When a burn incident disfigured Julie's appearance, she divorced Doug. However, after a face reconstruction surgery turned successful, she wanted him back in her life. However, by that time, a divorced Doug had married his sister-in-law, Lee.

Despite nasty hindrances put up by Lee, the couple remarried and had a more settled life for a few years. In 1986, they separated again when Julie started a dress shop in Paris and refused to return to Salem with Doug. This was resolved in 1993 when Doug faked being close to death and won his love back.

The couple have since been on world tours and cruises and returning to pay condolences on the death of some characters or to celebrate special events. Julie has been a support for many of the characters such as Hope and Maggie, in their difficult times.

Actor Susan Hayes plays Julie Williams in Days of Our Lives

Susan Seaforth Hayes plays Julie in the soap currently (Image via Instagram@billsusanhayes)

When introduced in 1965, Julie Olson was played by Charla Doherty. A year later, Catherine Dunn started playing Julie, to be soon replaced by Catherine Ferrar. 1968 onwards, Susan Seaforth (Hayes) has been reprising the role.

Susan Seaforth Hayes has continued to play the character for more than five decades now. The character of Doug Williams, Julie's romantic partner, was played by Bill Hayes, Susan Seaforth's real-life husband.

The real-life and reel couple attracted a lot of attention from fans for keeping their long marriage intact. They met on the sets of Days of Our Lives and married in 1974. Bill Hayes passed away recently in January 2024 at the age of 98.

Susan Seaforth Hayes was recently seen in Days of Our Lives, reprising the role of an aging Julie Olson Williams talking sense into Maggie for her intention of marrying Konstantin. She also tried to counsel Paulina against getting upset about Chanel's circumstances.

Continue watching Days of Our Lives to find out Julie's next moves in the upcoming episodes.