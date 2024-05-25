Days of Our Lives spoilers for the next week from May 27 to 31

In the latest episode of Days of Our Lives that aired on May 24, 2024, an emotional Eric says goodbye to Jude and turns to Sloan, who admits she lied about his being adopted. The events of the episode also saw Chanel and Johnny decide it's time to tell everyone they're expecting.

Thereafter, Chanel and Johnny tell Nicole the news, which is as big and baby-related as one might have expected. This leads to emotional reactions and discussions about where Chanel and Johnny will live.

In another subplot, Marlena informs the Salem PD about Everett's dissociative identity disorder, explaining his erratic behavior. Jada and Stephanie team up to find Everett and help him, understanding that his condition stems from past trauma. The episode ends with Marlena, Jada and Stephanie planning their next steps to reach out to Everett and Bobby.

So, what will the next week look like for this vintage soap opera? We have a sneak peek of the possible plot developments for the forthcoming week.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for episodes set to release from May 27 to May 31, 2024

Monday, May 27, 2024: Nicole's shocking revelation

On Monday's Days of Our Lives episode, Nicole's biggest secret emerges as she finally learns the truth about Jude. The revelation sparks a domino effect with everyone concerned now that the secret is open.

Meanwhile, Harris and Ava will get more and more stressful as they close in on Clyde's secret lair. With the evidence, Rafe hands over copies of Clyde's black book to John and Steve. He is hoping the information inside can put a turbo boost into their investigation. In happier news, Maggie will be thrilled when it is discovered that her daughter Sarah is again engaged to Xander. This brings a bit of sunshine back into her life.

Tuesday, May 28, 2024: What is happening in Salem?

In Tuesday's episode of Days of Our Lives, Theresa finds herself wanting a piece of the Kiriakis fortune, and to her surprise, Bonnie is not exactly against the idea. Meanwhile, in a sweet Maggie moment, she will meet up with Alex to discuss family values and the upcoming weddings.

Furthermore, she hints at one of those Salem double ceremonies that always seems to find its way into the town's schedule. All of this leaves people hoping Gabi makes her way back into Salem now that Stefan has reopened her case. Meanwhile, amid the chaos, Sloan goes missing, throwing Eric and Rafe for an even bigger loop in what they are trying to piece together.

Wednesday, May 29, 2024: Eric's vow for justice

By Wednesday's episode of Days of Our Lives, the turmoil in Eric's life has him spinning, and the only steadying factor is the rock-solid support of John and Marlena. Therefore, Marlena, wearing that trusty therapist hat again, will reach out to Jada to strategize over the Everett situation.

Finally, Steve will have managed to track down Clyde and Goldman's hiding place. In another turn of events, in Montana, Ava, Harris, and Lucas set out to execute what's next on their mission.

Thursday, May 30, 2024: Explosive confrontations will keep you guessing

Thursday's episode of Days of Our Lives will take Theresa through being offered a new position, which could prove to be too confusing for her to contemplate. Thereafter, Kristen will get to know from EJ that the DiMera family is extending, so she's really interested.

In another turn of events, explosive confrontations go on as Marlena learns that he's worked with both Theresa and Kristen. Down in Montana, Ava, Harris, and Lucas will finalize their plan for Clyde, and a sure showdown is going to occur.

Friday, May 31, 2024: So, how will the week culminate?

Friday closes out the week with Nicole and Sloan finally coming face to face and, in the process, ending up in a war of words confrontation. Leo's in hot water thanks to a furious Eric. Down and out of options, Melinda might face the music with no corner. Meanwhile, the episode wraps up with the shocking behavior of Everett, leaving Jada and Stephanie in shock and unveiling a thrilling cliffhanger for next week.

Days of Our Lives airs on Peacock from Monday to Friday.