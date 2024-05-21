When is Nicole's last day on Days of Our Lives? Exit date revealed

Salem is saying goodbye to one of its biggest stars, Nicole Walker, who has been a beloved character on Days of Our Lives for years. Fans have been anxiously waiting to see how Nicole's storyline will wrap up as actress Arianne Zucker takes her final bow.

Spoilers from Days of Our Lives hint that Arianne Zucker mentioned her final air date in her recent YouTube video, titled “Ready to Stop Complaining? Try This!”. The actress thinks she'll be done playing Nicole Walker soon as her final episode date is likely July 29, 2024.

Arianne Zucker started on Days of Our Lives as Nicole Walker in February 1998. Since then, Nicole has been tangled up in all kinds of drama with different characters on the show. From her rocky romances with Eric Brady and EJ DiMera to her recent exit, Nicole has left her mark on the show.

Nicole Walker's impact on Days of Our Lives

Nicole Walker made her debut on Days of Our Lives in 1998 and quickly became a key player in Salem. Arianne Zucker's portrayal of Nicole has garnered a devoted fan following and critical praise. Throughout the years, Nicole has been at the center of some of the show's most dramatic storylines, navigating through relationships, betrayals, and moments of redemption.

Her character's complexity, switching between antagonist and protagonist, has made her a captivating figure for viewers. Whether she was scheming or fighting for her loved ones, Nicole's actions were always fueled by passion. Days of Our Lives fans were left stunned to learn about the troubling incident that happened on set in Arianne Zucker's lawsuit.

Although Zucker has already left the soap, she continues to appear on screen as the show's production schedule progresses. In February 2024, it was reported that Arianne Zucker's contract was not renewed following her filing of a wrongful termination lawsuit against the show's producers. In her own YouTube video, Zucker briefly mentioned her final air date and made her exit from Days of Our Lives clear.

In the video posted on April 24, 2024, Zucker said—

"My last air date is July. I think it's July 29th and we'll see how things go after that."

Fans were shocked to learn that actress Arianne Zucker is suing former co-executive producer Albert Alarr and current executive producer Ken Corday, alleging s*xual harassment and wrongful termination. According to a February 2024 report by USA Today, Zucker's claims include incidents of groping, kissing, and inappropriate comments, along with creating a hostile work environment.

Nicole Walker-DiMera's exit from Days of Our Lives: Final storyline

As Nicole Walker's final episode on Days of Our Lives gets closer, the show has been bringing on the drama for her character. In the recent episodes, viewers have seen Nicole deal with a lot of challenges, getting ready for her big exit. Things have been pretty hectic for Nicole leading up to her last appearance, especially with her relationships with Eric Brady and EJ DiMera hitting some major turning points.

In her final storyline, Nicole takes on a role at The Spectator, leveraging her experience as an investigative reporter. Despite promising her husband, EJ DiMera, that she would steer clear of any DiMera-related investigations, Nicole's curious nature might lead her to uncover secrets that could shake her marriage.

Viewers anticipate whether Nicole will honor her promise or delve into EJ’s shady dealings. Another thing we still don't know is what happened to Nicole's supposedly deceased son, Jude Brady. Fans are crossing their fingers that Nicole's leaving will finally wrap up this emotional storyline and maybe even bring her and her son back together.

During a 2023 interview with Michael Fairman TV, actress Zucker casually mentioned her character's newest pregnancy and said—

"Nicole getting pregnant at this time is even, pretty amazing. And the fact that she’s carried the baby. (...) It’s hard, because having a baby is such a miracle, and it is such a wonderful thing in life."

There's been talk and guesses about Nicole's exit for a while now. Some think she'll ditch Salem for a fresh start somewhere else, while others think there might be a big surprise behind her departure.

Watch Days of Our Lives on Peacock during the weekdays at 6 a.m. ET.