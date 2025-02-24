Days Of Our Lives: 3 major developments to expect this week (February 24 to 28, 2025)

NBC's Days of Our Lives first aired on American daytime television on November 8, 1965, and has been a fan-favorite for a long time. The show was created by Ted and Betty Corday and is set in the fictional town city of Salem. Days Of Our Lives focuses on the lives and happenings of the members of the Brady, DiMera, Kiriakis, and Horton families and is centered around themes of family drama, relationship scandals, feuds, and rivalries.

The upcoming week's episodes of Days Of Our Lives from February 24, 2025, to February 28, 2025, have a lot of drama in store for viewers.

Johnny and Chanel's decision to adopt a baby will be met with opposition. Elsewhere, Belle will find out some shocking news regarding EJ DiMera from Brady and Stephanie, and Jada Hunter will have some interesting revelations regarding Rafe Hernandez.

3 major developments to expect on Days Of Our Lives from February 24, 2025, to February 28, 2025

1) Johnny and Chanel's decision to adopt meets a roadblock

Recently on Days Of Our Lives, Johnny and Chanel had wanted to start a family of their own but were unable to due to various reasons, like Chanel's ill health.

They had approached Tate and Sophia to inform them that they were willing to adopt their unborn child.

In the upcoming episodes, Sophia will run into Chanel in the town square and will excitedly convey that she is looking forward to Chanel adopting her child. However, Marlena Evans will open up about her unwillingness to Johnny and tell him that she does not understand the rush to adopt a baby.

Paulina Price, Chanel Dupree's mother, will agree with Marlena and voice her concerns as Tate and Johnny were related. She will tell Chanel that it is difficult to keep an adoption within the same family.

2) Belle finds out the truth about EJ DiMera from Brady

In the upcoming episodes of Days Of Our Lives, Brady will reveal to Belle that EJ DiMera was involved in the kidnapping of his girlfriend Ava Vitali and knew details regarding the crime.

Belle will confront EJ DiMera regarding his dubious actions and exclaim that she will make sure that EJ is in prison for this.

Recently, the two had pledged to be in a relationship together and Belle did not expect EJ to lie to her regarding such a major issue. Viewers will see in the upcoming episodes how EJ DiMera tries to safeguard himself and get out of this mess.

3) Stephanie and Jada join two and two together

The faux Rafe Hernandez, who in reality is Arnold Feniger, will pull Stephanie into a kiss in the upcoming week's episodes, which would make her doubt as to whether he is the real Rafe or not.

Stephanie will share her doubts with Jada Hunter and propose her theory that the Rafe they knew for the past few weeks, could very well not be him at all.

Stephanie would excitedly tell Jada that if this theory was true, then it was not Rafe who had cheated on her the night before their wedding.

Right after she tells her that, Shawn would emerge from the bathroom in a towel, which would shock Stephanie as she would understand that Jada had been intimate with him in her apartment.

Fans and interested viewers of Days Of Our Lives can watch the episodes on Peacock.

