Days of Our Lives weekly recap from February 17 to 21, 2025: A kidnapping undone and much romance underway

The daily soap, Days of Our Lives, brought another week to a close with drama-filled episodes. These episodes took the audience deeper into the lives of the residents of Salem.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Days of Our Lives. Reader discretion is advised.

Several storylines reached dramatic turning points this week. Leo faced disappointment after losing his job but found solace in Javi’s company for Valentine’s Day. Meanwhile, Johnny and Chanel considered adopting Tate and Sophia’s baby.

Elsewhere, Belle confronted EJ, over his schemes, while Javi exposed Rafe's affair to Jada. The tension escalated as Steve and Brady successfully rescued Ava. Kristen, up to her usual schemes, received a mysterious vial containing a memory-erasing drug.

Days of Our Lives weekly recap from February 17, 2025 to February 21, 2025

Monday, February 17: Romance is Afoot

Leo lost his job at Body and Soul and returned to his hotel room. He was soon joined by Javi for Valentine’s Day. Meanwhile, Steve surprised Kayla with a romantic evening for their anniversary.

At the hospital, Johnny and Chanel offered to adopt Tate and Sophia’s baby. Later, Chanel and Johnny debated whether they were the right choice. Elsewhere, Holly waited for Tate at Horton Cabin but met Doug there instead. When Tate finally arrived, he shared news about Johnny and Chanel's adoption offer with Holly.

Tuesday, February 18: Suspicion Rises

Jada had a conversation with Gabi, who offered her support as Jada finally moved out of "Rafe"'s house after his erratic behavior. EJ made an aggressive move to reclaim his position as DA, confronting Abe and Paulina at their home.

Meanwhile, Holly and Tate shared an intimate moment. However, Tate remained suspicious of Doug's interest in Holly. For his part, Doug confided in JJ about his feelings toward Holly. In another tense storyline, Arnold (disguised as Rafe) makes a move on Belle at Small Bar, leaving her suspicious and worried.

Wednesday, February 19: Hesitations and Confrontations

Belle discovered that EJ had been scheming to take her job, leading to a heated confrontation. Meanwhile, Philip decided to move into the Kiriakis mansion at Xander’s suggestion.

Elsewhere, Gabi and JJ teamed up to clear Jada’s name, convinced that EJ had framed her. Meanwhile, Jada bonded with Shawn over drinks. It nearly led to a kiss, but Jada admitted she still had feelings for Rafe.

Thursday, February 20: Spiralling

Steve and Brady successfully tracked Ava, and zeroes down to where she had been kidnapped and held. Meanwhile, Jada was blindsided when Javi revealed that Rafe had cheated on her. In another storyline, Kristen received an envelope containing a mysterious vial, hinting at some schemes on her part down the line.

Friday, February 21: Freedom and Fights

Javi provided evidence about Rafe's affair to Jada, explaining that he caught Rafe with a stripper. Jada was heartbroken at this. Meanwhile, the real Rafe remained captive in the attic of the Blake house.

Steve and Brady managed to rescue Ava, who revealed that Rachel had lured her into the trap with the help of Kristen’s supposedly dead mother. Steve discovered the Woman in White and brought her to the police station to be arrested for kidnapping.

At the DiMera mansion, Kristen received a vial containing a drug meant to erase Ava and Rafe’s memories of their abductions. She and EJ went to the Blake house, only to find Ava had escaped.

Audiences can stream Days of Our Lives online via Peacock. New episodes of the soap are released on the platform on all weekdays.

