Days of Our Lives spoilers for the next 2 weeks (February 20 to 28, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Days of Our Lives is buzzing with twists as the second half of February unfolds. The next two weeks will bring perilous situations, surprising rescues, and shifting alliances. Captivity dramas will take center stage while romantic tensions continue to build.

Ava's disappearance has everyone alarmed. Rafe's vanishing act has complicated the search, leading friends and family to fear the worst. As events progress, those closest to the missing pair are scrambling for answers.

Shawn and Jada, who have grown closer recently, have focused their energy on the investigation. However, they might be stepping into difficult territory. The next two weeks will test their boundaries, especially with forces in town eager to keep the truth hidden.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and contains spoilers for Days of Our Lives

Rescue efforts in focus on Days of Our Lives

Word spreads that Brady and Steve are tracking clues to Ava's whereabouts. Tension rises when they discover a place that could hold the key to her freedom.

Ava's captivity has taken a toll on her, and there are rumblings that she could blow the lid off a bigger scheme. While some hope Rafe is found alongside her, not everyone is optimistic.

Kristen, who remains protective of her daughter, seems ready to defend old friendships until a more pressing threat appears.

Hidden identity drama on Days of Our Lives

Rafe has spent far too long locked away, especially since his impersonator has been wreaking havoc around town. More unsettling details emerge regarding Arnold Feniger's role in the chaos.

Jada feels betrayed since she had no idea she was dealing with an impostor. Though Rafe's allies are confident that he will be freed, the road ahead looks bumpy.

Questions swirl about how Arnold slipped into Salem without raising suspicion. Secrets and cover-ups loom, and the fallout could reach beyond the current investigation.

Romantic entanglements on Days of Our Lives

Shawn's complicated situation with Jada could spin out of control, especially if Rafe manages to return. Jada has been heartbroken by "Rafe's" harsh behavior, though the real Rafe had no part in that.

Meanwhile, rumors suggest that Jada and Shawn might give in to passion. They once decided it was best to keep things platonic, but circumstances have changed.

If Rafe comes home, he might find a bond between his friend and his fiancée that he never saw coming. Tension is bound to emerge, and emotions could run high across Salem.

Other developments to expect on Days of Our Lives

Tate stuns everyone with big news connected to Johnny and Chanel. The two are rumored to be plotting a bold move that shakes up Tate's life in a major way. Past friction might color how other characters respond, and there's talk of an adoption plan that raises eyebrows.

In addition, Kristen is grappling with the possibility of Ava sharing damaging information. She prioritizes her daughter, so she might resort to crafty tactics if she feels threatened. While chaos brews, the DiMera family tries to tighten its grip on power.

There is plenty on the horizon in Salem. Ava's recovery could expose hidden agendas, and Rafe's release may shift alliances overnight. Shawn, Jada, and other key figures are on a collision course with deep consequences.

Rumors of cover-ups, last-minute interventions, and surprising confessions float around, leaving fans on the edge of their seats.

Fans can watch Days of Our Lives on Peacock.

