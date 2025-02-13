Days Of Our Lives recap (February 13, 2025): Jada's fury and Xander and Philip's shared business motives 

NBC's Days Of Our Lives first premiered on November 8, 1965, and has become one of the longest-running soaps. The show, created by the couple Betty and Ted Corday, is set in the fictional town of Salem. It revolves around the lives, happenings, and engagements of the members of the Brady, Horton, DiMera, and Kiriakis families.

The February 13, 2025, episode of Days Of Our Lives delved deeper into current ongoing storylines. Kristen reunited with her mother, who was the woman in white at Aremid; Xander and Philip had their power struggle, and EJ DiMera protected his niece Rachel.

Everything that happened on the February 13, 2025, episode of Days Of Our Lives

In the Days Of Our Lives episode aired on February 13, 2025, Xander and Philip had an honest conversation. Philip explained why he had hired a private investigator to look into the past and histories of everyone on the DiMera Enterprises board, including Xander. Xander opened up about how he did not appreciate being questioned regarding his former associations with Kristen.

Philip explained his reasons for wanting to continue with the investigation to find out more about Kristen and Peter. The two discussed possible ways to overturn Philip's vote and bonded over their shared love for the business.

Xander ultimately asked Philip to move into the Kiriakis mansion. The two discussed that they could unite and work together to take control of DiMera Enterprises.

Meanwhile, at Aremid, EJ DiMera discovered that Ava Vitali had been abducted and was being held captive by the woman in white. However, he chose to leave her there. Rachel, who was the woman in white, explained to him how she knew that EJ had hidden the real Rafe Hernandez there. She added that if they released Ava, it would mean that Rachel Black would be in a whole lot of trouble.

EJ DiMera made a deal with the woman in white in order to protect his niece. In exchange for her silence about his capture of Rafe Hernandez, he would not spill the beans about Ava Vitali's abduction to the Salem residents. On Days Of Our Lives, Kristen finally reunited with her mother, Rachel, who was the woman in white.

Rachel explained to her daughter that she would continue to keep Ava tied up at Aremid for as long as it took Kristen and Brady to finally reunite, as Rachel Black demanded. Meanwhile, Arnold Feniger, who had been going around town acting like Rafe, had yet another confrontation with Jada Hunter. She recently lost her job as the police commissioner after he decided to stand her up at the altar on the day of their wedding.

Jada walked in on faux Rafe, who was, in reality, Arnold, sitting in the commissioner's office and smoking a cigar. She was extremely angry and upset at him and explained that if this was the outcome of EJ DiMera trying to frame him, he was clearly doing the job well.

She ended their conversation by slapping him across his face and then throwing away her wedding ring at his face on Days Of Our Lives.

Fans and interested viewers can watch Days Of Our Lives episodes on Peacock.

