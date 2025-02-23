Days of Our Lives spoilers for the next week from February 24 to 28, 2025

American soap opera Days of Our Lives premiered on NBC on November 8, 1965. The Brady and Horton families, as well as other significant families like the DiMeras and Kiriakises, are the major subjects of this show, which is situated in the fictional city of Salem.

Significant changes at Newman Enterprises are anticipated next week, from February 24 to 28, 2025, as a result of Victor and Nate's covert encounter. Tensions may increase between Victoria and Nate as a result of Summer's unresolved affections for Kyle and Daniel on Days of Our Lives.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the episodes set to release from February 24 to 28, 2025

Monday, February 24: Secrets will start to unfold on Days of Our Lives.

Victor's private meeting with Nate is expected to signal serious changes for Newman Enterprises. Summer's feelings for Kyle will cause friction, especially as she is likely to argue with Daniel over her lingering affections.

Meanwhile, Sally and Adam are likely to reminisce about their past, and Phyllis might overhear Nick and Sharon's talk. Jack and Diane will probably have a calm moment at the Genoa City Athletic Club, but the drama will finally find them.

Tuesday, February 25: Tensions will rise

Although Michael will be adamant about having everything under control, Lauren may express additional worries about his interaction with Victor. Jack will likely caution Kyle and Claire at Jabot that their connection could cause conflict with Victor.

As Summer struggles with her feelings for Kyle, her annoyance with Daniel is probably going to persist. It is anticipated that tensions between Victoria and Nate will increase at Newman Enterprises, potentially leading to a confrontation.

Wednesday, February 26: Alliances are expected to shift

In this episode of Days of Our Lives, Lauren will fear that Michael's links to Victor are likely to grow, and question him about it.

Nikki might try to intervene, but she is unlikely to convince Victor to change his mind about Kyle and Claire's relationship. Jack and Diane will probably become more involved in Victor's operations at the Genoa City Athletic Club.

At the end of the day, Victor may make a decision that alters the path of events for his family.

Thursday, February 27: A day of reckoning looms

On Thursday, February 27, 2025, Jada and Shawn will arrest Rafe. Gabi will request a DNA test from Kayla, while Belle will vent her emotions to Marlena. Brady will try to persuade Ava, while Kristen will confide in EJ.

Kyle and Claire may have to make a difficult decision at Jabot: whether to stick together or succumb to Victor's pressure. Adam and Sally's unresolved history will come up with them, and it may influence their future decisions.

Friday, February 28: The storm will likely break

Victor's preparations will come to fruition by the end of the week, and he is expected to make a spectacular move that will have an impact on everyone else. Tensions at Newman Enterprises are expected to climax, with Victoria and Nate on a collision course.

Kyle and Claire's relationship will be under investigation, and they will most likely be forced to determine how to deal with Victor's rising power. Summer's feelings for Kyle and the disagreement with Daniel might remain unresolved on Days of Our Lives.

