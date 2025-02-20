Days of Our Lives spoilers for the next week from February 17 to 21, 2025

Days of Our Lives is a prominent American soap opera that aired on NBC from 1965 to 2022. It is one of the longest-running television series, following the lives of families such as the Bradys, Hortons, DiMeras, and Kiriakises in the fictitious town of Salem.

Days of Our Lives was produced by Corday Productions and Sony Pictures Television. In 2022, it switched to the Peacock streaming service. For the February 17 to 21 week, Javi battles with remorse about Rafe's secret, as Belle moves closer to exposing EJ. Kristen endures challenges, while Leo is concerned about his future.

Brady and Steve move closer to locating Ava. Jada and Shawn's connection becomes stronger, as Rafe struggles to cope with his developing problems.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for February 17 to 21, 2025

Monday, February 17: Secrets and suspicions unfold

Javi Hernandez was agonized with remorse for preserving Arnold Feniger's secret about impersonating Rafe Hernandez. The weight of his decision bore upon him, causing internal struggle. Meanwhile, Belle Black grew increasingly skeptical of EJ DiMera, desperate to discover the truth about his behavior on Days of Our Lives.

Kristen DiMera had an unexpected setback in her newest plot, prompting her to reconsider her next actions. Leo Stark received devastating news concerning his writing profession, leaving him feeling indecisive about his future and the direction he should choose.

Tuesday, February 18: Lies and doubts grow

Although Jada Hunter became increasingly concerned about Rafe's peculiar actions, she was not aware that Arnold Feniger was impersonating him. Following a trail of hints that led to Ava Vitali's abduction, Brady Black and Steve Johnson intensified their hunt for her.

Belle Black got closer to discovering something that would reveal EJ DiMera's wrongdoing as she dug more into his behavior. Leo Stark spoke with Javi about the ambiguity in his personal and professional lives, feeling disoriented and concerned about his future.

Wednesday, February 19: Truths begin to surface

Javi Hernandez grappled with his guilt before telling Jada the truth about Rafe's infidelity. His confession would alter everything, causing Jada to reevaluate her love for Shawn Brady.

Meanwhile, Kristen DiMera was caught when Ava's incarceration became a possible threat, revealing her participation in the conspiracy. Belle Black pursued EJ DiMera, but he kept one step ahead, sabotaging her efforts. As the inquiry into Ava's abduction progressed, Brady and Steve came closer to uncovering her location on Days of Our Lives.

Thursday, February 20: Kristen’s radical plan

As Brady and Steve get closer to finding Ava, Kristen DiMera is expected to devise a deadly new strategy. Kristen might use the walls closing in to make a daring move that could turn things around.

Jada will be forced to choose between her friendship with Shawn Brady and her history with Rafe if Javi informs her about Rafe's infidelity. Belle Black will continue her search for EJ DiMera, but she may encounter unexpected problems. Meanwhile, following his terrible setback in the world of literature, Leo will reflect on his uncertain future.

Friday, February 21: A race against time

EJ DiMera will find it difficult to keep everything under control while Rafe and Ava are still in custody. In an attempt to gain authority, Kristen DiMera is anticipated to take a bold move that would put EJ in a difficult position. Rafe will probably organize another escape attempt, but he is running out of choices.

As Jada and Shawn's friendship deepens, their exchanges may take on new levels of emotional depth. Brady and Steve, meanwhile, are about to make a significant discovery in their hunt for Ava on Days of Our Lives.

