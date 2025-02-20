The Young and the Restless spoilers for the next week from February 17 to 21, 2025

The American soap opera The Young and the Restless (Y&R) debuted on CBS in 1973. It follows the lives of working-class and affluent families in the fictional city of Genoa. The show is renowned for its gripping drama, including the ongoing conflict between Katherine Chancellor and Jill Abbott.

For more than 30 years, The Young and the Restless has been the most popular daytime drama and has earned 11 Daytime Emmy Awards.

Genoa City is in for an interesting week from February 17 to 21, 2025, filled with major decisions, betrayals, and shifting alliances. Victor is expected to reclaim control of Newman Enterprises, while Victoria faces a difficult choice. Meanwhile, Nick may struggle with both personal and professional concerns on The Young and the Restless.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

The Young and the Restless spoilers from February 17 to 21, 2025

Monday, February 17: Secret plans

In this episode, Jack and Diane relaxed at the Genoa City Athletic Club, away from the drama. Meanwhile, Victor held a secret meeting with Nate, indicating significant changes for Newman Enterprises. Summer and Daniel argued about his relationship with Heather, while Sally and Adam reflected on their past.

Phyllis covertly listened in on Nick and Sharon's talk. By the end of the episode, Victoria had made a decision that could have far-reaching consequences for her family.

Tuesday, February 18: Rising tensions

Lauren expressed concern about Michael's involvement with Victor in this episode, but he maintained that everything was under control. At Jabot, Kyle and Claire talked about their relationship, but Jack cautioned them that Victor wouldn't be happy.

Meanwhile, Summer vented her wrath on Daniel after struggling with her residual feelings for Kyle. At Newman Enterprises, tension increased as Victoria and Nate argued about business choices. Victor was still ahead of the game at the end of the day, having already planned his next play on The Young and the Restless.

Wednesday, February 19: Victor’s warning

Lauren was concerned in this episode about Michael's relationship with Victor, worrying he was getting too involved. Meanwhile, at Society, Victor made it apparent that he did not support Kyle and Claire's relationship. Nikki attempted to make things right, but Victor refused to back down, feeling Kyle was not fit for Claire.

Meanwhile, Summer couldn't stop thinking about Kyle, which sparked an altercation with Daniel. At the Athletic Club, Jack and Diane saw Victor, who rejected their pleasure and hinted at problems coming. Later, while sitting alone at the ranch, Victor made a mystery phone call that set his next action in motion on The Young and the Restless.

Thursday, February 20: Hidden agendas and growing suspicions

Desperate to conceal their history and maintain her connection with Nate, Audra may press Holden for clarification.

Meanwhile, Sally is anticipated to become uncomfortable with Billy's relationship with Phyllis, fearing the past may repeat itself. Damian may announce intentions to move to Los Angeles or a secret reason for remaining in Genoa City, which would surprise Nate and Amy.

Daniel could worry that anything is up with Phyllis' abrupt absence at the same time. Additionally, Victor and Jack's long-running rivalry might intensify, with Claire refusing to back down in the face of Victor's condemnation of her connection with Kyle.

Friday, February 21: Tests of loyalty and unexpected moves

Victor is expected to act, using his influence to help Lily rather than conspiring against her. Meanwhile, Summer may attempt to influence Kyle's emotions by using Phyllis' departure as an opportunity to get closer to him.

Claire may face a test of allegiance when Kyle presses her to discover Victor's next move against the Abbotts. Meanwhile, Victor's investigation into Damian's background may disclose disturbing revelations, providing Lily with an opportunity to capitalize on Damian's desire on The Young and the Restless.

