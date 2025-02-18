What role is Cady McClain playing on Beyond the Gates? Details explored as actor joins new soap opera’s cast

CBS’ newest soap opera Beyond the Gates announced two new cast members in a new media press conference. Two of daytime television's notable stars are coming to the screen in the soap: Jon Lindstrom and Cady McClain.

Ad

The media outlet Michael Fairman TV reported that the two would be joining the series, after an announcement from executive producer and showrunner Michele Val Jean. Actress Cady McClain is expected to play a character named Pamela Curtis in the storyline. In an Instagram post on her account, the actress gave a sneak peek into what it has been like for her to bring the character to life:

“I’m just so thrilled to be a part of this incredible, cast and this amazing show... I have the great pleasure of getting to work a great deal with Karla Mosley (Dani Dupree), and we have so much fun, probably too much fun. We play very, very, very, very, very dear old friends. We get up to a bit of trouble. I think that’s all I’ll say.”

Ad

Trending

Who is actress Cady McClain, the newest cast member of Beyond the Gates?

Ad

Cady McClain is an American actress, singer, and author, who has previously worked on soaps like All My Children, As the World Turns, and Days of Our Lives. She has now been cast as Pamela Curtis on the upcoming soap Beyond the Gates.

She is also a three-time Daytime Emmy winner and is the first actress to win the award for three different roles, three different soaps, and three different categories. The actress bagged the awards in the years 1990, 1994, and 2021.

Ad

Ad

McClain's acting career began in 1978 at the age of 9 with a commercial for Band-Aid bandages. Notably, she made an appearance on the iconic show Cheers, when she was 16 years old, as Coach's niece Joyce. Some of her other popular filmography includes:

1982 - My Favorite Year as Tess

1983 - Who Will Love My Children? as Virginia Fray

1983 to 1985 - St. Elsewhere as Erin Scheinfeld

1987 - One Big Family as Paige Baker

1987 - Cheers as Joyce Pantusso

1988 to 2013 (with brief breaks) - All My Children as Dixie Cooney

1989 - Simple Justice as Janet DiLorenzo

1990 to 2010 (with brief breaks) - As the World Turns as Rosanna Cabot

2002 - Alma Mater as Gwen Knight

2004 - Law & Order: Special Victims Unit as Alice McCain

2004 - The Young and the Restless as Kelly Andrews

2020–2024 - Days of Our Lives as Jennifer Horton

2023 - Around the Sun (audio drama) as Grace

2025 (present) - Beyond the Gates as Pamela Curtis

Ad

Apart from her acting roles, McClain also writes. She had a blog on the ABC website: Confessions of a Mad Soap Star, which earned over 2 million hits. She is also a painter, writes poetry and articles for the internet, and plays the guitar.

Also read: Beyond the Gates new extended trailer sees Dupree family navigate love, betrayal, and high-stakes drama in Maryland

Audiences will be able to watch Beyond the Gates making its debut on Monday, February 24 on the CBS Television Network. The new soap will also be streaming on Paramount+ on weekdays at 2 pm ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback