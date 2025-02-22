Days of Our Lives spoilers: Gabi and Jada join hands as Belle pushes Rafe to the edge

Days of Our Lives is known for its intricate storylines and complex character dynamics. The episode on February 18 promises to bring more of the same, with many characters realizing things that unravel mysteries and expose true motives.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the soap and may have elements that are speculative in nature. Reader discretion is advised.

Spoilers hint that Gabi and Jada will begin piecing together the mystery surrounding EJ and "Rafe," who is actually Arnold. Rafe's odd behavior over the past few weeks will prompt the two women to team up and uncover the truth. Meanwhile, Belle will also start to suspect something, making it likely that the truth about Arnold and EJ’s schemes will soon be revealed.

In other storylines, Tate and Holly’s relationship would take a significant step forward, but their romance will face new challenges. Meanwhile, Doug might have feelings for a girl who is already in love with someone else, possibly Holly.

What are the spoilers for upcoming plot dynamics on Days of Our Lives?

Gabi and Jada begin uncovering the truth

Spoilers hint that Gabi and Jada will join forces to piece together the mystery surrounding the suspicious behavior of two pivotal characters: EJ and "Rafe." As of yet, they do not know that "Rafe" is actually his doppelganger, Arnold, who has been impersonating him all along.

Gabi, who has always been protective of her family, has begun to notice that her brother "Rafe" is acting strangely. She is especially disturbed by his behavioral change toward his fiancee, Jada. Gabi and Jada might likely sit to share their thoughts about Rafe, threatening to expose Arnold.

Belle is on the right track

Apart from Gabi and Jada, Belle has also grown wary of the situation in Salem. Her suspicion began when she started spending time at the DiMera mansion due to her physical relationship with EJ. Meanwhile, Arnold has also been frequenting the house to speak to EJ. Belle has now become increasingly suspicious of all this. It looks like EJ and Arnold may soon find their deception exposed.

Holly and Tate: A troubled relationship

Doug speaking to Holly in a still from the preview for the soap (Image via Instagram/@dayspeacock)

Spoilers indicate that Tate and Holly will finally take their relationship to the next level with physical intimacy. However, the romance is far from smooth sailing, as a new twist is set to show up.

Meanwhile, Doug will be seen admitting to JJ that he has feelings for a girl who is already in love with someone else. This revelation raises many questions about Doug’s intentions for the girl he's in love with, who might possibly be Holly.

Audiences can stream Days of Our Lives online via Peacock. New episodes of the soap are released on the platform on all weekdays.

