Days of Our Lives weekly preview sees drama, deception, and a twist as secrets might tear families apart

This week on Days of Our Lives (February 24-28, 2025), drama is high as secrets threaten relationships, loyalties are tested and shocking revelations come to light. Shawn and Jada get tangled in both professional and personal chaos which leads to an unexpected arrest.

Meanwhile, Gabi turns to a DNA test to clear her suspicions while Chad and Cat revisit their past, and Julie makes an emotional confession about her desire.

With romance, deception, and mystery on the line, this week on Days of Our Lives promises a week full of twists and surprises.

Shawn and Jada on Days of Our Lives this week

Shawn and Jada's relationship has been developing. She has finally moved on from Rafe which would allow Shawn and Jada's relationship to move to the next level.

In their professional lives, they get caught at the center of a mystery. As the week progresses, their investigation leads to an unexpected arrest which would affect the lives of other Salem residents.

On the other hand, Belle begins to suspect EJ and struggles to trust him. She is concerned that he is not telling her the whole truth.

Gabi's suspicion leads to a DNA test this week on Days of Our Lives

Gabi Hernandez on Days of Our Lives (Image via Youtube)

After getting thrown out of the house by her brother, Rafe, Gabi is suspicious of his real identity. As his behavior is erratic and nothing like her brother, she suspects that he might not be the real Rafe.

To uncover the truth, she approaches Kayla and asks her to conduct a DNA test. The test confirms Gabi's suspicions. Discovering the truth, Gabi is scared that the real Rafe might be in danger.

Rafe's loved ones could also face danger as the imposter might act as a threat. He might also act as a threat to other Salem citizens.

Relationships develop and face turmoil this week on Days of Our Lives

Chad and Cat have a surprise encounter which reignites emotions between them. Just when fans think that their relationship is history, they have a heartfelt conversation that brings them closer. This might be their second chance or just end up being a nostalgic moment.

Meanwhile, Stephanie opens up to Alex about her past which might cause turmoil in their relationship. Alex might find it hard to accept her past given his complex past. He might either accept her past or this might end up causing them to drift apart.

Other major developments this week on Days of Our Lives

Brady is determined to get answers from Kristen. He is seen cornering her which might get him the answers or end up causing him more trouble. With her mother, Paulina, on her side, Chanel undergoes an unknown procedure. This might be tied to Johnny's latest revelation to Marlena.

Sophia causes tension in her family as she exaggerates the situation while talking to her mother. On the other hand, Maggie gives Holly support as she struggles with personal problems.

Julie is seen revealing that her biggest desire is to recover a missing necklace. More details about this necklace are to be uncovered as the storyline progresses on the soap.

Fans can watch Days of Our Lives on Peacock.

