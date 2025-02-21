Days of Our Lives spoilers: Belle plays with fire as EJ’s next move could burn her

Days of Our Lives first aired in 1965 and has since kept viewers hooked with its complex storylines and intricate characters. The upcoming episode on February 20 promises to bring more drama and intrigue as the characters clash within and without.

In the upcoming episodes, spoilers hint that Belle Black will take matters into her own hands as she grows suspicious of EJ DiMera. Belle might set a trap to uncover EJ’s true intentions, preparing to confront him.

Meanwhile, Kristen DiMera shall aid her mother in keeping Ava Vitali imprisoned. Additionally, Leo and Javi shall navigate their own personal challenges and identity crises.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Days of Our Lives and may have elements that are speculative in nature.

What are the spoilers for upcoming plot dynamics on Days of Our Lives?

Belle sets a trap

EJ DiMera in a still from Days of Our Lives (Image via @dayspeacock / Instagram)

Belle Black has been in a complicated relationship with EJ DiMera for the past many episodes of the soap. Even though Belle and EJ started off on the wrong foot with many arguments and disagreements, they soon felt drawn to each other and spent a night together.

However, Belle has started to reach her breaking point with EJ and their equation. She has started suspecting him of trying to bring down Jada with a properly orchestrated plan, growing close to his plot with Rafe and Srnold too.

Spoilers indicate that Belle will try to set a trap for EJ, hoping to finally uncover his true motives. This decision is a turning point for Belle and her storyline since EJ is certainly a dangerous person to go up against.

Kristen's family reunion

Kristen DiMera has been acting under the influence of her mother for the past few episodes of the soap. Her mother, initially introduced as a mysterious Woman in White, convinced Kristen that they must keep Ava Vitali captured. Kristen took this decision to try and make sure that her daughter Rachel could cope with her parents' divorce and Ava's presence in Brady's life now.

However, even this secret might be on the brink of being revealed. EJ came across Kristen's mother and realized that Ava might be imprisoned. It remains to be seen how EJ uses this information and what Kristen has in store for Ava up next.

Leo and Javi's new life

Javi in a still from Days of Our Lives (Image via @dayspeacock / Instagram)

Spoilers also indicate new developments in Leo and Javi's life. After sharing a romantic moment together, it seems that the two of them will also have big life changes coming up individually. Leo will be seen worrying about his future, while Javi will try to do something useful with his life and gain some purpose in Salem.

Audiences can watch the soap online via Peacock. New episodes of the soap are released on the platform on all weekdays.

