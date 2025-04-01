Where was MobLand filmed? All shooting locations explored

Created by Ronan Bennett, MobLand is a crime drama, premiered on Paramount+ on March 30, 2025, follows the story of a fixer named Harry Da Souza, who is hired by the Harrigans, an influential crime family in London, to save their empires and lives while they battle with their rival family, the Stevensons.

Ad

MobLand has an all-star cast with Tom Hardy starring as Harry, Pierce Brosnan as Conrad Harrigan, Helen Mirren as Maeve Harrigan, and Paddy Considine as Kevin Harrigan, among others. Guy Ritchie is known to have directed some of the episodes of the series.

The show was initially developed as a prequel to the Showtime series, Ray Donovan. However, it was later turned into a standalone. The filming took place across 2023 and 2024 in parts of the UK and Belgium, which added visual depth to the series.

Ad

Trending

Where was MobLand filmed?

Ad

The filming locations for MobLand were selected carefully so that the dimly lit and scary mood of the series remains intact. Since the show is set in London, a huge part of it was filmed there. Gloucestershire and Antwerp are some of the other primary locations where the series was shot.

Also read: Where was The Lady's Companion filmed? All shooting locations explored

1) Isle of Dogs, London

Isle of Dogs (Image via Pexels)

Filming in key locations in London contributed to the urban crime aesthetic of MobLand. Several streets and districts of London were featured in the series. One of London's most prominent filming sites is the Isle of Dogs, located in the East of the city. The island is surrounded by the River Thames on three sides.

Ad

The high-rise buildings and the dockland history of the Isle of Dogs offered a contrasting landscape. The island has served as the primary location for numerous popular movies such as Batman Begins and 28 Weeks Later. It was also the inspiration for Wes Anderson's animated movie, Isle of Dogs.

2) Elstree Studios, Hertfordshire

Ad

Elstree Studios, located on Shenley Road in Borehamwood, Hertfordshire, was also one of the key filming sites in England. The studio was originally built in 1925 and is now owned by Hertsmere Borough Council.

The studio is most widely known as the shooting location for Alfred Hitchcock's 1928 movie, Blackmail. It has also served as the filming site for some Star Wars films, the horror movie The Shining, and some movies from the Indiana Jones series.

Ad

3) Waverton House, Gloucestershire

Ad

Waverton House, located in Sezincote, near Moreton-in-Marsh, Gloucestershire, served as the Harrigan family's home. Esteemed architect Quinlan Terry designed the traditional Cotswold-style house.

It has a central staircase lit from above with rooms surrounding it on the ground, first, and second floors. The Hambro family owns the estate, and it has been featured in various film and TV productions.

Also read: Guy Ritchie's MobLand - Release date, trailer, cast, and more

Ad

4) Antwerp, Belgium

Ad

Antwerp is a city located in the Flanders region of Belgium. The Port of Antwerp is one of the oldest and biggest ports in the world. The medieval architecture and industrial port architecture served as the perfect backdrop for the crime series.

Located on the River Scheldt, Antwerp is a world-leading center for the diamond trade, and the population of the city is quite diverse. Netflix series like Rough Diamonds and Fubar were filmed in this city.

Ad

New episodes of MobLand drop on Paramount+ every Sunday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback