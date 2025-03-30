Where was The Lady's Companion filmed? All shooting locations explored

The Lady's Companion is a Spanish romantic comedy series that follows the story of a chaperone, Elena Bianda, who is employed by the Mencia family. She is a witty and resourceful lady-in-waiting, tasked with helping women find the right partner for themselves.

Created by Gema R. Neira and María José Rustarazo, The Lady's Companion premiered on Netflix on March 28, 2025. The first season has 8 episodes and is designed as a multi-season show. The season finale left the viewers with several compelling cliffhangers, ensuring anticipation for future episodes.

The show, set in 1880s Spain, features several picturesque locations throughout its first season. Various sites in Madrid and Barcelona serve as the backdrop of this period romantic comedy.

Where was The Lady's Companion filmed?

The Lady's Companion stayed true to its Spanish roots as it was primarily filmed in Madrid and Barcelona. The breathtaking visuals of the country enhance its authentic Spanish atmosphere.

Tres Cantos was a key filming location in Madrid. Other featured sites include San Antonio de los Alemanes, the Royal Palace of La Granja of San Ildefonso, and Jardín del Príncipe in Aranjuez.

1) Tres Cantos, Madrid

Tres Cantos is Netflix’s production hub in Spain and served as the primary filming location for the show. It spans 22,000 square meters and comprises multiple sound stages, allowing immersive filming practices.

Inside Stage 4, a two-story set was built to represent the grand Mencia household. The set was designed with movable walls so that it could be transformed into multiple residences as needed.

2) Racine Modernista de Sant Pau, Barcelona

Racine Modernista de Sant Pau (Image via Pexels)

Racine Modernista de Sant Pau was originally a hospital, but is now a UNESCO World Heritage site. The wedding scenes in the show were filmed here. Designed by renowned architect Lluís Domènech i Montaner, it is one of the most visually striking locations in the series. Its intricate Modernista design, stunning facades, and ornate interiors make it a visually captivating setting.

3) Antigua Fábrica de Harinas, Madrid

Antigua Fábrica de Harinas refers to several historically and architecturally significant former flour factories in Spain. The party and dance scenes of the show were filmed at this location. Some of these sites have been designated Bien de Interés Cultural, meaning they have been recognized as cultural heritage sites.

While some factories are historical landmarks, others have been repurposed to serve as event spaces. They stand as remarkable examples of late 19th and early 20th-century industrial architecture.

4) Royal Palace of La Granja of San Ildefonso, Segovia

Royal Palace of La Granja of San Ildefonso (Image via Pexels)

The Royal Palace of La Granja of San Ildefonso is located in the province of Segovia, about 80 kilometres north of Madrid. The palace's lavish interiors and vast gardens contributed to the regal visuals of The Lady's Companion.

The palace is often referred to as the Spanish Versailles. King Philip V commissioned it and soon became the summer residence of the Spanish monarchs from the 1720s. It is designed in a restrained Baroque style and has expansive gardens with elaborate fountains. Today, it is open to the public as a museum.

The Lady's Companion is available to stream on Netflix.

