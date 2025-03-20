5 best Wes Anderson movies to watch

Wes Anderson is a noted American filmmaker who is known for his distinct cinematography and love for pastel colors. The director has repeatedly explored topics of family dysfunctionality, grief, and relationships in his movies and is appreciated for his distinct visual style of movies.

His early acclaimed movies include Rushmore and some of his most famous movies are The Royal Tenenbaums, The Grand Budapest Hotel, and Fantastic Mr. Fox. Anderson has garnered an Academy Award nomination for Best Director for The Grand Budapest Hotel and has also received other accolades.

Viewers who enjoy the director’s unique visuals and eccentric characters can check out some of his most famous works in the list below.

The Grand Budapest Hotel, Fantastic Mr. Fox, and other movies of Wes Anderson

1) The Royal Tenenbaums (Prime Video)

Directed by Wes Anderson, this comedy-drama stars Gene Hackman, Bill Murray, Danny Glover, and others. The film revolves around three genius but unlucky siblings, who fare greatly in their youth but end up having a failed adulthood. Amid all this, their estranged father (Hackman), comes back into their lives and tries to reconcile with his children and ex-wife by faking a terminal illness.

The movie was a critical and commercial hit and set the tone for Anderson’s filming style. Influenced by J.D. Salinger, Louis Malle, and Orson Welles, the movie has an absurdist and wry sense of humor and focusses on themes of family dysfunctionality.

2) The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou (Prime Video)

An adventure comedy-drama, the movie directed by Wes Anderson, stars Bill Murray, Owen Wilson, Cate Blanchett, and others. The film pays tribute to French diving pioneer, Jacques Cousteau, and is about a quirky oceanographer Steve (Murray), who decides to live at sea with his crew and hunt down the shark that killed his partner Esteban.

The film might not have gained critical and commercial traction but it is now considered a cult classic and an important part of Anderson’s canon. The film is full of eccentric characters, which are typical of Anderson’s filmography and has themes of father and son relationships. Wes Anderson also uses stop motion in this movie, which is an early usage before he goes for animated features.

3) The Grand Budapest Hotel (Prime Video)

Starring Ralph Fiennes, Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, and others, this comedy-drama directed by Wes Anderson, is one of the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful films of the director. The movie revolves around an eccentric concierge at a famous Eastern European resort, Gustave (Fiennes), who is accused of murdering a wealthy dowager.

The film focuses on the adventure Gustave and his trusted protégé embark on to find a fortune and clear his name. The film has political themes as it has a backdrop of a fascist regime, however, the movie is regarded as one of the most nuanced products of Wes Anderson's craft. The pastel colors and rich cinematography, make this movie a classic.

4) Fantastic Mr. Fox (Prime Video)

Directed by Wes Anderson and based on the novel by Roald Dahl, this animated adventure comedy movie features the voices of George Clooney, Meryl Streep, and others. The film revolves around a robber, Mr. Fox (Clooney), who has forgiven his old habits of stealing. However, when he craves his old life again and commits a series of robberies, three farmers decide to kill him and his family.

Wes Anderson is known for experimenting with his animated features and this movie is also an example of that. The film uses stop-motion animation, which lends a beautiful and vivid dance of colors and animation on the screen. Even though the movie underperformed at the box office, it has been appreciated for its animation, humor, and Anderson’s direction.

5) The Darjeeling Limited (Prime Video)

Starring Adrien Brody, Owen Wilson, and others, this comedy-drama directed by Wes Anderson, revolves around three estranged brothers, who decide to start afresh after their father’s death and take a trip to India for a spiritual journey. The film focuses on themes of family, relationships, brotherhood, and dysfunctionality.

The film might not have been able to achieve the commercial and critical praise of Anderson’s other movies, but it is a cult classic for the director’s fans and has a plethora of rich colors and camera angles. The movie blends the East and the West and pairs it with a beautiful soundtrack.

Viewers are welcome to go through the list and choose a movie of Wes Anderson of their liking.

