"The only person you can hold on to is yourself"- When Millie Bobby Brown shared the bold advice she would give to her younger self

Millie Bobby Brown seems to have been around in the industry for a long, long time, thanks to her various starring roles and immense impact at the age of only 21. Recently, the actress appeared in The Electric State with Chris Pratt and will soon appear in the final season of Stranger Things.

She stepped into the role of Eleven after making several appearances across other television shows and has since cemented her position as one of the most popular actresses all around. However, Millie Bobby Brown also had to deal with the bad sides of the industry and fame, especially in her younger years.

She has often spoken out about the negative comments she faced because of her demeanor and how trolls often body-shamed her. In a 2022 interview with Glamour magazine, Millie Bobby Brown opened up on how she would like to address this to her younger self, if given a chance, and tell the younger Millie to hold on.

Speaking about the advice she would give to her younger self, Brown said:

"I’d say, hold on. You are going to go on a crazy ride! Try and remember who you are and not the people around you. People come and go into your life and they can negatively and positively influence it."

She continued:

"Understand that the only person you can hold on to is yourself, and don't lose yourself in that. Because it's so easy to, in this industry, especially at a young age. I got the brunt of it. I always wanted to be an actor. I always wanted to be in Stranger Things. Those were the things I wanted. But there was stuff that I didn’t ask for."

She further explained the things that she found more difficult in her younger years and how the flip side of fame can be quite difficult to deal with.

"They’re cyberbullying"- Millie Bobby Brown on the problems she had to face as a younger actress

Brown was thrust into great fame at a very early age and has had to deal with a lot to stay in the industry. This often included criticism that would seriously hamper her sense of self.

While talking about what she would tell her younger self, she reflected on the difficult things she had to endure. This also included body-shaming, something she claimed immensely affected her. She expanded on this:

"Some of the things that I found harder were people criticising my body, who I am, the kind of person I am… if I talk too much. Things like that – I didn't ask for those things. They’re cyberbullying. And those are the things that I wanted to show in the film. And I also talked to Honey about it, you know, she's six, but I said, what you have now is so important… and enjoy every moment of it. Because those things you can't get back. It’s not depressing. It's just those things are hard to get back."

Because Millie Bobby Brown endured this, she has always sought to protect younger actors when she is working on any project. She has also repeatedly hit out on critics or fans singling out young actors or excessively criticizing them.

Millie Bobby Brown's latest work, The Electric State, is now streaming on Netflix. Stay tuned for more updates.

