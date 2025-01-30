Where was The Hooligan shot? Filming locations explored

The Hooligan is a Polish crime drama series that premiered on Netflix on January 29, 2025. The show focuses on the violent football rivalries in Poland, where clashes between fans lead to chaos and law enforcement struggles.

The series, directed by Łukasz Palkowski, shows the life of a teenager named Kuba, who follows in his father's footsteps and joins an extreme supporter group. As he gets involved in conflicts between rival gangs, he discovers a connection between violence, money, and loyalty.

The show was mostly filmed in the Silesia region of Poland, a place with historical significance and strong football culture. Historic sites, stadiums, and streets where actual hooliganism occurred are among the filming locations.

Trending

Filming locations of The Hooligan

Silesia

Silesia is the primary location for The Hooligan. This area in Central Europe is mostly spread across Poland, and it also includes parts of Germany and the Czech Republic. Silesia is renowned for its blend of urban and rural landscapes, making it a conducive choice for the show's setting.

The region features industrial areas and historic sites, and has rivers like the Oder and the Vistula, along with the Sudetes and Carpathian Mountains.

Also Read: 10 best TV shows and movies to watch on Netflix in January 2025: Interstellar, Rush Hour, and more

Kraków

Key scenes of The Hooligan is also set in Kraków, a city connected to Polish football history. Kraków is home to Wisła Kraków, one of Poland's most successful football teams, and its intense rivalries shape much of the show’s narrative.

The most famous football rivalry in the city is the "Holy War" between Wisła Kraków and KS Cracovia, which has led to numerous violent incidents over the years.

The show features real locations in Kraków where football-related clashes have taken place. These include stadiums, local streets, and meeting spots where hooligan gangs gather. By using actual locations tied to Poland’s football rivalries, The Hooligan provides a representation of the sport’s darker side.

Also Read: "Let's beat squid game next" — Fans cheer as The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call rises to #3 on Netflix's worldwide Top 10 TV shows list

More about The Hooligan's locations

The series also showcases several lesser-known streets and underground locations where organized hooligan fights have taken place. Some of these violent encounters are based on real events, such as the 2015 Knurów riots, which resulted in mass arrests and injuries.

By filming in such locations, The Hooligan brings a realistic portrayal of Poland’s hooligan culture. The production team used abandoned warehouses and old buildings to recreate secret meeting points and underground fight clubs.

Despite the violent themes of The Hooligan, the series also showcases the beauty of Silesia and Kraków. Some scenes were shot in locations that are recognized as UNESCO heritage sites.

Read More: 5 best TV shows you need to stream on Netflix in December 2024

The plot of The Hooligan

Kuba, a teenager lured into the world of football hooliganism, is the protagonist of The Hooligan. He joins an extreme supporter group in spite of his mother's cautions.

At first, he finds excitement in competing with other fans, but when his girlfriend runs into financial difficulties, things take a negative turn. Kuba comes up with a dangerous plan behind his gang's back out of desperation to help her, which could have disastrous results.

The series explores the personal struggles of Kuba as he balances loyalty, violence, and his moral dilemmas. His involvement in hooligan fights exposes him to a world of crime, where rivalries extend beyond the stadium. As he tries to navigate his new life, he realizes that there may be no easy way out of this brutal environment.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on The Hooligan and similar projects as the year progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback