"Let's beat squid game next" — Fans cheer as The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call rises to #3 on Netflix's worldwide Top 10 TV shows list

As of January 28, 2025 Netflix's first original medical drama, The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call, has ascended to the #3 spot on Netflix's worldwide Top 10 TV shows list, according to FlixPatrol. This South Korean medical drama, which premiered on January 24, 2025, has rapidly garnered international acclaim for its storytelling and characters.

Set in a bustling trauma center, the series delves into the high-stakes world of emergency medicine, following a team of doctors and nurses as they navigate life-and-death situations.

Fans are ecstatic as The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call climbs to #3 on the list. With Squid Game sitting at #2, excitement is building as viewers rally behind the series, hoping it will soon take the top spot. One fan cheered,

"let's beat squid game next"

Trending

Expand Tweet

More fans congratulated on the show's success.

"All this with no international promotion and very little promotion in Korea! It only shows how great the show is and the power of Ji Hoon's performance, otherwise people wouldn't have stuck around."- wrote a netizen.

"SO HAPPYY. CONGRATULATIONS THE TRAUMA CODE'S TEAM✨ (season 2 is getting clearer),"- posted one individual on X.

"well deserved Congratulations 👏🎉🎊🥂❤️ this amazing drama should have a season 2 pls with this kind of success I'm positive there's gonna be another one We need more of our trauma center squad 🙏🤞,"- commented an X user.

Viewers praise the drama, highlighting its narrative, depiction of trauma teams' struggles, and performances. Many have singled out Ju Ji-hoon for his standout role, applauding his gripping portrayal.

"Loved the chemistry of the characters, but what I loved most about it was how it explicitly emphasizes that healthcare should be a basic right, not a privilege. It should not be treated as a business that determines whether a person lives or dies." wrote this individual on X.

"done watching another perfect medical drama if you ask me! would always admire those who are in the med field. just humanity and the idea of saving people’s lives. each shift is a battle to win! 10000/10!!" posted this netizen.

"Excellent chemistry between the cast, Brilliant writing, Solid production, No unnecessary fillers, misunderstandings, etc. A truly captivating series. A series that I will definitely rewatch" read a comment on X.

"BEST funny lines, great characters, fast-paced not too draggy on one thing, 8 episodes only, ju jihoon doesn’t disappoint ofc first time watching choo youngwoo & ha young’s work & i love them! also love the crazy reality bits 🤣" added this person on X.

The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call becomes a global hit, ranks #1 in multiple countries on Netflix

Expand Tweet

Released on January 24, 2025, The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call has quickly become a global sensation on Netflix, reaching audiences in over 190 countries. According to FlixPatrol, as of January 28, 2025, the series has already claimed the #1 spot in South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.

Its influence continues to grow, securing a place in the top 10 across multiple regions, including Argentina, Australia, Bangladesh, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Egypt, France, Germany, Greece, India, Israel, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Kenya, Kuwait, and Mexico.

Other countries included are New Zealand, Nigeria, Pakistan, Philippines, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, United States, Vietnam and more. With its expanding global fanbase, the drama’s momentum shows no signs of slowing down.

Expand Tweet

The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call is adapted from the webtoon Trauma Center: Golden Hour by Hansanleega. Originally a Naver Webtoon in 2019, the story amassed 410 million views globally.

Developed with contributions from webtoon writer Hong Bichira and screenwriter Choi Tae-gang, the 8-episode series follows Baek Kang-hyuk (Ju Ji-hoon), a skilled trauma surgeon with war-zone experience. Returning to Korea, he leads an underfunded trauma team, determined to build a state-of-the-art trauma center despite financial and systemic hurdles.

Baek’s team includes Yang Jae-won (Choo Young-woo), nurse Cheon Jang-mi (Ha-Young), and anesthesiology resident Park Kyung-won (Jeong Jae-kwang). Together, they tackle life-or-death emergencies, from battlefield surgeries to mountain rescues.

All 8 episodes of The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call are now available for streaming on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback