MobLand: What is a Grass? Explained

For the March 30, 2025, premiere episode of the crime drama television series MobLand on Paramount Plus, a particular word used during the episode has thrown people off. This is largely because a significant portion of the audience does not understand what it means.

Ad

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers. Readers' discretion is advised.

This term was Grass and it referred to Archie (Alex Jennings, Conrad's (Pierce Brosnan) best friend who was also murdered in the episode by him. Grass is a slang term particularly popular in the UK and refers to someone who betrays their close ones behind their backs for their own gains. Grass is also a term commonly used to address a police informant.

Ad

Trending

What does Grass mean in MobLand?

Ad

The word Grass in episode 1 of MobLand is a British slang that refers to a snitch, rat, or tattle. Simply put, it is someone who betrays the trust of their close ones and joins rival party/parties for their personal interests.

But, as noted above, the term is also applied to an individual who serves as a police informer. In the case of the show, Archie fits all of the aforementioned descriptions.

Ad

This is due to the fact that not only did Conrad and the rest think that he was doing things behind their backs. They also thought that he was reporting their whereabouts to the police.

Was Archie actually a Grass in MobLand?

Ad

The possibility of Archie being a Grass in MobLand episode 1 is very slim, but not out of the question. The viewers have the impression that a person like Archie would never betray the Harrigans and go behind their backs.

He would not betray Conrad since he was one of Archie's best friends. They also suspect Maeve (Helen Mirren), the matriarch of the Harrigan family, was responsible for convincing Conrad, her husband, that Archie was an informant. This led to Conrad eventually killing Archie during the episode.

Ad

About the show

Ad

MobLand is created and written by Ronan Bennett. Jez Butterworth serves as a co-writer. Guy Ritchie serves as director for a few of the show's episodes. Others directing episodes of the show include Lawrence Gough, Anthony Byrne, and Daniel Syrkin.

Peter Heslop is a producer on the show while Ronan Bennett, Guy Ritchie, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, and Bob Yari serve as Executive producers. Other EPs include David Hutkin, Ivan Atkinson, Keith Cox, Nina L. Diaz, Jez Butterworth, Kris Thykier, Tom Hardy, Dean Baker, and Anthony Byrne.

Ad

Having said that, the official description of the show highlights two crime families based in London who are at constant loggerheads with one another. It reads:

"Power is up for grabs as the Harrigans and Stevensons, two warring London crime families, clash in a kill-or-be-killed battle that threatens to topple empires and ruin lives."

It continues by mentioning Harry Da Souza, played by actor Tom Hardy, a fixer working for the Harrigan family. It says:

Ad

"Caught in the crossfire is Harry Da Souza, the street-smart ‘fixer’ as dangerous as he is handsome, who knows too well where loyalties lie when opposing forces collide. As kingdom goes up against kingdom, lines will be crossed - and the only saving grace is a bet-your-life guarantee: family above everything."

Episodes 1 and 2 of MobLand are currently streaming on Paramount Plus. The next episode of the show will be released on April 13, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanchari Ghosh Sanchari is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda with over 4 years of experience under her belt. She has a Master's degree in Sociology from the University of Calcutta, and has always been passionate about the entertainment industry, eventually gravitating towards her current role.



She has a truly diverse professional background; working as a fundraiser, a teacher, a demo sales associate, and a student success specialist. She has also penned articles for the Esports & Gaming and Health & Fitness segments of Sportskeeda, before she decided to write about the latest series and films in the industry.



Sanchari aims to produce top-notch error-free content by looking for and going through only credible sources of information. She also verifies details with the help of a variety of official sources to offer readers accurate and informative articles.



Some hit titles she has recently been obsessed with include 'Beef,' 'The Bear,' 'The Great,' and 'The Favourite.' However, 'Modern Family' and 'Silver Linings Playbook' stand out as two of her favorite releases. She also appreciates comedian Kenny Sebastian's work and admires his outlook on life.



When not writing, she likes to play darts, colour, listen to music and read. Know More