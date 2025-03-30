"Venom... or Tom Hardy?"- Billie Eilish's newly revealed crush has left the internet curious, fans can't stop guessing

Billie Eilish is known for her music style, fashion, and unapologetic personality. As an American singer-songwriter, she has captured the hearts of millions across the globe. Eilish became famous with her debut single, Ocean Eyes, co-written with her brother Finneas O'Connell. She has already won several Grammys and Academy Awards for her raw, emotional music.

Recently, Billie Eilish has stirred the internet with a rather curious admission during a podcast. In an episode of Complex's GOAT Talk on March 27, 2025, Eilish revealed her crush on none other than Venom, the fictional character from the Spider-Man universe.

This news sparked fan speculation. After discussing animated characters, Billie Eilish revealed her crush on Tom Hardy's Venom, which intrigued her followers.

One fan on Twitter quickly responded,

"Venom... or Tom Hardy?"

This comment went viral, with many others posting their opinions. Fans are now debating whether Eilish likes the character or the actor playing him online. This surprising reveal has fans laughing and fascinated.

Fans reacted on Twitter,

“Why are women into monsters?”

This comment reflects the intrigue many feel when hearing about Billie Eilish’s choice of crush.

“She so unique and different.” another fan commented.

Many believe Eilish's taste in fictional characters shows her distinctive personality.

Another fan tweeted,

“Billie Eilish crushing on Venom is the chaotic energy I didn’t know I needed.”

“She is just like me.” one Twitter user wrote.

This reaction shows that some fans find common ground with Eilish’s choice.

Another user shared,

“She’s a woman so it’s not weird.”

This comment speaks to how some fans believe that everyone is entitled to their own preferences.

“That's quite a fantasy.” a fan responded,

Someone posted,

“Makes sense for her to crush on Venom types, since most women love the chaos.”

This comment reflects the idea that the unpredictable nature of characters like Venom is appealing.

Finally, one user wrote,

“Well if it's the one being played by Tom Hardy I also kinda have a crush because if Tom Hardy is involved my brain just stops being completely rational.”

This reaction reflects how Tom Hardy’s portrayal of Venom adds another layer of allure to the character.

What does Billie Eilish think about her recent crush?

During the GOAT Talk interview, Billie Eilish explained her fondness for the character Venom. She confessed that, while Venom is not an animated character in the traditional sense, the character's creation through VFX (Visual Effects) still made him fit within the category of animated characters she was discussing.

Eilish’s crush on Venom, however, extends beyond just the character itself. Many fans wonder if she likes the actor too. She didn't say much about Tom Hardy, but her admission raised questions about whether she likes him or Venom. Eilish and Quenlin Blackwell, who shared character crushes, had a fun, lighthearted conversation.

It's always been hard for Eilish to choose which fictional characters to read. She also named Jack Skellington from The Nightmare Before Christmas, BoJack Horseman, and even Jessica Rabbit from Who Framed Roger Rabbit as her other favorite characters.

Billie Eilish likes characters with strange and sometimes crazy personalities, as shown by the mix of funny, sad, and complicated ones in her music. This news only adds to the mystery of Eilish's complicated personality.

