5 things you didn't know about Billie Eilish

Born in Los Angeles, California, on December 18, 2001, Billie Eilish shot to fame in 2016 with her first hit, Ocean Eyes. Originally penned by her brother Finneas O'Connell, the song immediately attracted interest on SoundCloud and resulted in an Interscope Record contract. Billie has since released several chart-topping albums and received many Grammys, an Academy Award, and a Golden Globe among other honors.

Released in 2023 as part of the Barbie movie soundtrack, her song What Was I Made For? won the Best Song Written for Visual Media and Song of the Year at the 2024 Grammy Awards. Recently, her album Hit Me Hard and Soft won Album of the Year at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Although much information about her career is readily available, some facets of her life remain less well-known. Here are five Billie Eilish facts that might interest her fans.

Some interesting facts about Billie Eilish

1) Billie Eilish was homeschooled and comes from a musical family

Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards (Image via Getty)

Billie was homeschooled along with her brother Finneas O'Connell. Maggie Baird and Patrick O'Connell, their parents, both worked in the entertainment business. Patrick O'Connell is an actor and Maggie Baird is a musician, actress, and screenwriter. Their background affected Billie and Finneas, who grew up to be music lovers.

Early on in life, Finneas started penning and producing songs and became a major partner in Billie's musical career. They recorded music together in their home studio and their homeschooling allowed them to concentrate on artistic endeavors.

Moreover, Billie joined the Los Angeles Children's Chorus when she was eight years old to learn performing techniques and vocal control. She was producing and recording her songs by the time she was 13.

2) Billie Eilish wrote her first full song based on The Walking Dead

Billie Eilish at the 96th Annual Academy Awards (Image via Getty)

Billie penned her first full-length song at the age of eleven. The song, called Fingers Crossed, was inspired by the television series The Walking Dead. She included show themes in the lyrics, as well as some series dialogue.

Her songwriting technique began with short lyrics and melodies, which eventually evolved into full-length songs. Finneas encouraged her to keep making music, so they began working on original compositions together.

In 2015, she recorded Ocean Eyes, a song Finneas initially wrote for his band. When they released the single to SoundCloud, it soon became viral, paving the way for Billie's career breakthrough.

3) Billie Eilish Has Tourette Syndrome and has spoken about mental health

Eilish has Tourette Syndrome, a neurological disorder that causes involuntary movements and vocal tics. She publicly confirmed her diagnosis in 2018 after fans noticed her tics in interviews and videos. She later explained that she had been aware of her condition since she was a child but had chosen not to discuss it publicly until then.

According to Billie, her tics get more obvious when she is stressed but less noticeable when she is concentrating on performance or writing music. Apart from talking about Tourette Syndrome, she also shares her experience with anxiety and depression.

In interviews, she has spoken about seeking professional care to manage mental health issues. Her songs Everything I Want and Listen Before I Go touch on mental health. Similarly, her documentary film Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry, released in 2021, has recorded her candor about these topics.

4) Billie Eilish's fashion choices have been a deliberate decision

Billie Eilish at the 2021 Met Gala (Image via Getty)

Early in her career, Billie gained attention for sporting loose-fitted and big-sized clothes. She said in a 2019 interview that she chose her clothes deliberately to avoid drawing attention to her body. In a Calvin Klein commercial, she clarified her choice by stating she wanted to wear loose-fitting clothes to avoid anybody assuming anything about her appearance.

Her public image saw a shift when she appeared on Vogue in 2021 sporting more form-fitting clothing. Since then, she has experimented with many looks and her wardrobe choices now go beyond one particular trend.

Billie has worked with big fashion companies such as Gucci and Nike. She has advocated environmentally friendly clothes materials and discussed how the fashion business contributes to pollution.

5) Billie Eilish supports environmentalism and animal rights

Billie Eilish at the 67th Grammy Awards (Image via Getty)

Billie has expressed her support for environmental campaigning and sustainability initiatives. She teamed with environmental group REVERB to use sustainable principles for her Happier Than Ever tour. The tour featured steps like outlawing plastic straws, pushing reusable water bottles, and offering plant-based food options at musical sites.

Additionally, she teamed with environmental activist Greta Thunberg in 2019 to spread awareness of climate change. Moreover, Billie is a vegan and grew up vegetarian. She promotes a plant-based diet.

In 2021, the singer-songwriter agreed to wear an Oscar de la Renta gown at the Met Gala on the condition that the brand must stop selling fur-based items in their stores. To her credit, the fashion house agreed to the request.

Billie's career has been influenced by her homeschooling, early songwriting experiences with her brother, and emphasis on a sustainable way of living. Today the 23-year-old is considered one of the most successful pop stars and a Gen Z icon.

