"Once in a lifetime talent"— Fans react as Billboard ranks Billie Eilish as the top artist born in the 21st century

Billboard crowned Billie Eilish as the top musician born in the twenty-first century while acknowledging her decade-long achievements. The 22-year-old singer-songwriter achieved multiple No. 1 hits, Grammy Awards, and record-breaking streams following her breakthrough in 2019.

She was born on December 18, 2001. Among this top trio, The Kid LAROI landed in third position, while Billie Eilish took the top spot as the leading artist, and Olivia Rodrigo ranked second.

Social media users showered Eilish with praise after the news about her achievements became known.

"Once in a lifetime talent," one X user commented.

"And theres definetly no one going to top her in the next 75 years ..deal with it," another user remarked.

"Billboard naming Billie Eilish the top artist of the 21st century, born in the 21st century, is a testament to her groundbreaking influence on modern music and pop culture!" a X user commented.

Reactions to Eilish being named the top artist of the 21st century born in the 21st century were mixed, with many praising her talent and influence, while some criticized the choice as overrated.

"Olivia deserved," a user remarked.

"The most overrated artist oat," a user said.

"If they were to have the most boring artist of the 21st century born in the 21st century she would be #1," a netizen noted.

Billie Eilish's Hit Me Hard and Soft continues her streak of chart-topping success

Billie Eilish's three studio albums—When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? (2019), Happier Than Ever (2021), and Hit Me Hard and Soft (2024)—have all achieved critical and commercial success.

Her debut album reached the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 before accumulating 3.9 million album-equivalent units in the United States, followed by Happier Than Ever achieving its first-week No. 1 position with 238,000 units sold. Hit Me Hard and Soft, debuting at No. 2 on the charts and achieving billions of global streams.

With the release of her 2024 album Hit Me Hard and Soft, Billie Eilish cemented her control over the music industry. The record started at second position on the Billboard 200 and delivered the hit single Birds of A Feather which achieved a Billboard Hot 100 position at number two.

Hit Me Hard and Soft's song Birds of a Feather maintained the position of being among 2024's most streamed tracks and accumulated more than 1.7 billion Spotify streams, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Additionally, Hit Me Hard and Soft recorded over 72 million streams on Spotify within its first 24 hours on the platform, making it one of the biggest debut streaming days for an album in recent years.

Despite her busy schedule, Eilish has hinted at new music soon. In a recent interview with Hit Network, she shared her plans to return to the studio.

"Definitely getting back into the studio and doing stuff," she said. However, she also emphasized that touring remains her priority for now, teasing, "Probably more than I’m even scheduled for that's going to come, which I'm excited about," as reported by Billboard on February 26, 2025.

Eilish's current tour is set to continue through June, with a European leg following her Australian dates.

