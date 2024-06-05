American singer Billie Eilish reported to appear on Yoo Jae-suk's You Quiz on the Block

On Wednesday, June 5, an industry insider allegedly reported to the Korean media outlet, Sports Chosun, that the American singer Billie Eilish would be appearing on the South Korean variety show hosted by Yoo Jae-suk, You Quiz on the Block. Following the release of her recent album, HIT ME HARD AND SOFT, the singer has begun promotional schedules for the same.

The variety show is known for gathering people and artists from several walks of life. While the show has largely been provincial and mainly invited people active in the South Korean entertainment industry, it recently met with an expansion.

Though it's quite exciting and unexpected news for Billie Eilish to attend You Quiz on the Block, this isn't the first guest outside the South Korean industry that the show invited. Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, the two stars of Dune 2, were earlier seen as guests on the show. In February, the two actors' episode landed on the internet, where they promoted their recent film.

Billie Eilish reported to make a guest appearance at Yoo Jae-suk's variety show, You Quiz on the Block

Following the announcement that Billie Eilish would reportedly be appearing on Yoo Jae-suk's You Quiz on the Block, fans have been collectively celebrating the same. However, this isn't the first time the singer has stepped foot in South Korea.

In August 2022, she held a one-day concert in Korea at the Yes24 Live Hall in east Seoul. It was four years after her first concert in Korea, which was held on August, 2018.

Billie Eilish, otherwise known as Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O'Connell, is an American singer-songwriter born on December 18, 2001. The singer made her debut in the industry in 2015 with the song Ocean Eyes, which was written and produced in collaboration with her brother, Finneas O'Connell.

As she continued to roll out music, the singer grew into one of the most famous pop artists in the music scene. She has not only bagged nine Grammy Awards but also held over 22 nominations, while also keeping several other achievements up her sleeve.

Naturally, netizens have always looked forward to her music releases, and her recent album was received with similar enthusiasm. Her third studio album, HIT ME HARD AND SOFT, has been quite a sensation on the internet, as several tracks, such as Blue and LUNCH, trend up on social media platforms such as Instagram and TikTok.

As another means to celebrate and promote her album, she also kicked off a world tour, HIT ME HARD AND SOFT THE TOUR, in September 2023.

However, it seems that the tour is not everything she has in store for her fans with her album release. When fans heard about her visit to Korea, almost two years after her last concert in Seoul, fans were excited to welcome her.