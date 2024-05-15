Byeon Woo-seok on ‘You Quiz On The Block’: Where to stream online, air date, time, preview, & all you need to know

The Lovely Runner star Byeon Woo-seok is all set to make an appearance on tvN’s You Quiz on the Block. On May 15, 2024, a teaser of the same was dropped on social media handles.

As could be seen in the teaser, he talked about his personal life, which touched the fans. They are excited to see the different sides of their dear Sun-jae through the means of this episode.

For the unversed, the South Korean variety show You Quiz on the Block is a talk show that airs on tvN. Presented by Yoo Jae-suk and Jo Se-ho, the show is running its fourth season currently.

Byeon Woo-seok all set to appear on You Quiz

Byeon Woo-seok is confirmed to grace the audience with his appearance on You Quiz on the Block. This is his second appearance on the show since his inaugural one as long back as 2016.

When and where to stream:

The news that was originally published on May 8, said that this particular episode will be released sometime during May. However, since all the episodes of You Quiz are released every Wednesday at 8:40 pm (KST) and the teaser of the episode was released on May 15, there is a high possibility of it being released on the coming Wednesday, May 22.

These episodes air on the tvN channel. A lot of chunks of the episodes are posted on YouTube as well for domestic and international audiences to avail for free.

Preview:

A one-and-a-half-minute preview teaser was released, showcasing numerous moments from the series along with Byeon Woo-seok's commentary. Fans found Woo-seok endearing in his casual outfit of grey cargo pants, a white T-shirt, and a stylish leather jacket. The teaser included heartfelt segments where he opened up about his life, resonating deeply with fans.

They were particularly moved by his honesty in discussing his personal life and family. He shared stories about growing up in desolate conditions and how his parents managed everything. He also spoke about the profound impact of losing his grandmother and his beloved dog, the two most important beings in his life.

These reflections highlighted moments that motivated him to work hard and support his family's needs. Additionally, the teaser featured a touching scene of him playing the piano, further endearing him to his audience.

“When I was young, my parents' business didn't go well, so I had to move to a house with a low ceiling. Because of my height, I had to lower my head every time I went to the bathroom, the stairs were steep. I was also lived with my grandma, who had a hard time with the stairs. So I vowed to succeed and provide a better house for my family."

Viewers are eager to see what stories Byeon Woo-seok will share with hosts Yoo Jae-suk and Jo Se-ho on You Quiz.

Byeon Woo-seok is currently staring in the grossing drama, The Lovely Runner or Saving Sun-jae, a time-slip romance where a dedicated fan, Lim Sol, travels back to 2008 to save her favorite artist, Ryu Sun-jae, after his death left her in despair. In the drama, Woo-seok plays Ryu Sun-jae, the lead vocalist of the top band Eclipse. This role has garnered him the most attention since his debut.

Consequently, he is preparing for his first Asian fan meeting tour, starting in Taipei, Taiwan in June, followed by stops in Bangkok, Seoul, and Hong Kong.