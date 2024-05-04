TXT's Soobin and Beomgyu go viral for their selfies on day one of ACT: PROMISE concert in Seoul

TXT's Soobin and Beomgyu garnered attention from netizens for their interaction with fans online as their selfies went viral. TOMORROW X TOGETHER kicked off day one of the ACT: PROMISE world tour concert recently. On Saturday, May 4, 2024, the K-pop boy group held its concert at the KSPO Dome in Seoul, South Korea.

Following their power-packed performances on stage, the group members went around the audience section interacting with MOAs (TXT's Fandom). A fan handed a Polaroid camera to the leader of the group and he took a selfie immediately. Fans prompted that the image came out perfectly fine despite him being in a hurry.

Furthermore, Beomgyu grabbed attention for not following the instructions. The TXT vocalist was seen holding a fan's mobile phone and the staff members told him that he is not allowed to take selfies there with a fan's phone. However, the 23-year-old idol ignored the staff and quickly made the peace sign posing for a selfie with MOAs.

TXT members Soobin and Beomgyu gain attention for fan interaction at the ACT: Promise concert

TXT dropped their latest album minisode 3: TOMORROW on April 1, 2024. The group members performed the songs from their latest album including I'll See You There Tomorrow, Miracle, and Deja Vu. Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Huening Kai also performed their first-ever unit track Quarter Life. Meanwhile, Yeonjun and Soobin performed The Killa (I Belong to You), of which the eldest member is known to have participated in the choreography.

Later all the members went around talking to the fans during which a fan captured Beomgyu and started doing the infamous Hatsune Miku's Popipo challenge, the TXT member went along with it and started making cute poses for the fan. On the other hand, Soobin was offered a ring with a big diamond studded on it, and the Sugar Rush Ride singer accepted it and signed an autograph for other fans.

As TXT members are not allowed to promote phones other than Samsung, initially Soobin politely declined fans with phones from other companies for selfies. However, he returned asking them to hold the phone for the pictures. Yeonjun, Taehyun, and Huening Kai were also seen talking to fans and clicking pictures with them at the first ACT: PROMISE concert in Seoul.

TXT's ACT: PROMISE tour in America

Following their Seoul concert first ACT: PROMISE concert in the United States will be held at Tacoma, at Tacoma Dome on Tuesday, May 14. Followed by the Oakland, CA show, at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Saturday, May 18. Los Angeles concert will take place at Crypto.com Arena, on Tuesday, May 21, and Wednesday, May 22. Followed by the Houston show, at Minute Maid Park on Sunday, May 26, and the Atlanta show, at State Farm Arena on Wednesday, May 29.

The group will hold two concerts each in New York City and Rosemont in June 2024. The New York City show is scheduled to take place at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, June 1, and Sunday, June 2. Meanwhile, the Rosemont show, at Allstate Arena on Wednesday, June 5, and Thursday, June 6. The last concert of the United States leg will take place in Washington DC, at Capital One Arena on Saturday, June 8.