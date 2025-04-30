UFC legend's coach claims John Wick stole his move: "It's called the web guard"

Firas Zahabi is considered one of the greatest mixed martial arts coaches of all time, as he has trained several UFC fighters, most notably Georges St-Pierre. The owner and head coach of Tristar Gym recently claimed that Keanu Reeves stole one of his jiu-jitsu moves in the popular film franchise 'John Wick'.

Ad

Speaking on the gym's official YouTube channel, Zahabi discussed the actor's background of being born in Beirut, Lebanon, before stating:

"I'm like jumping upside down and I'm grabbing guys and I'm rolling them over. It was a great move, it's called the web guard. I used to call it the web guard. I used to rush people punching and kicking and then whenever they would grab a hold of me - if they grabbed me with an underhook, I would jump web guard. If I grab them with an underhook, I could also do it so it didn't matter to me, which is what I loved."

Ad

Trending

Zahabi added:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"As soon as we tied up, I could get the fight to the ground... I put this move out [of] circulation, but then a man by the name of Keanu Reeves... the man actually dared to rip me off. Now, I'm used to the white man stealing from me, but if he's a fellow Lebanese, that's a problem. Now that I know he's a fellow Lebanese, I must insist that I collect from him... He jumps web guard in the movie... Long story short, Keanu, you owe me masari."

Ad

Check out Firas Zahabi's full comments on Keanu Reeves below:

Ad

Georges St-Pierre reveals state of relationship with UFC CEO Dana White

Georges St-Pierre is widely considered to be one of the greatest fighters in mixed martial arts history. While UFC CEO Dana White was unhappy about him relinquishing the belt to retire, the former welterweight and middleweight champion revealed that he is on great terms with the promotion.

Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, the UFC Hall of Famer stated:

Ad

"I'm on good terms with Dana. I saw him in Saudi Arabia last time and we're good friends. We talk about stuff that we could not talk [about] before - stuff that I was thinking during negotiations and he was thinking going on. It's funny, we have a funny relationship and I love Dana."

Ad

Check out Georges St-Pierre's full comments on his relationship with Dana White below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Caleb Gebrewold Caleb has been a sports writer for around five years and has plied his trade at Sportskeeda for the last two. Alongside being an MMA writer for the organization, he reports on boxing, college football, college basketball, and college baseball, and has also covered world-renowned leagues like the NBA and NFL. He has previously worked with FanSided Sports.



Caleb holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Purdue University, which now helps him to provide accurate information to his readers with a personalized touch. Being an MMA fan since childhood, Caleb’s Mt. Rushmore of fighters consists of Jon Jones, Demetrious Johnson, Georges St-Pierre, and Anderson Silva.



While writing an article, Caleb keeps clear of unreliable sources. His research process includes gaining the maximum knowledge on the topic through credible websites like UFC, ESPN, and Sherdog.



Outside of work, Caleb likes watching and playing sports. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.