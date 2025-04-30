  • home icon
  UFC legend's coach claims John Wick stole his move: "It's called the web guard"

UFC legend's coach claims John Wick stole his move: "It's called the web guard"

By Caleb Gebrewold
Modified Apr 30, 2025 22:56 GMT
Georges St-Pierre
Georges St-Pierre's (center) coach Firas Zahabi (left) claims Keanu Reeves (right) stole his move [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Firas Zahabi is considered one of the greatest mixed martial arts coaches of all time, as he has trained several UFC fighters, most notably Georges St-Pierre. The owner and head coach of Tristar Gym recently claimed that Keanu Reeves stole one of his jiu-jitsu moves in the popular film franchise 'John Wick'.

Speaking on the gym's official YouTube channel, Zahabi discussed the actor's background of being born in Beirut, Lebanon, before stating:

"I'm like jumping upside down and I'm grabbing guys and I'm rolling them over. It was a great move, it's called the web guard. I used to call it the web guard. I used to rush people punching and kicking and then whenever they would grab a hold of me - if they grabbed me with an underhook, I would jump web guard. If I grab them with an underhook, I could also do it so it didn't matter to me, which is what I loved."
Zahabi added:

"As soon as we tied up, I could get the fight to the ground... I put this move out [of] circulation, but then a man by the name of Keanu Reeves... the man actually dared to rip me off. Now, I'm used to the white man stealing from me, but if he's a fellow Lebanese, that's a problem. Now that I know he's a fellow Lebanese, I must insist that I collect from him... He jumps web guard in the movie... Long story short, Keanu, you owe me masari."
Check out Firas Zahabi's full comments on Keanu Reeves below:

youtube-cover
Georges St-Pierre reveals state of relationship with UFC CEO Dana White

Georges St-Pierre is widely considered to be one of the greatest fighters in mixed martial arts history. While UFC CEO Dana White was unhappy about him relinquishing the belt to retire, the former welterweight and middleweight champion revealed that he is on great terms with the promotion.

Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, the UFC Hall of Famer stated:

"I'm on good terms with Dana. I saw him in Saudi Arabia last time and we're good friends. We talk about stuff that we could not talk [about] before - stuff that I was thinking during negotiations and he was thinking going on. It's funny, we have a funny relationship and I love Dana."
Check out Georges St-Pierre's full comments on his relationship with Dana White below:

