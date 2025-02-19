7 Jamie Foxx movies to watch if you loved him in Back in Action

Jamie Foxx played a former CIA operative in Back in Action, which was released on January 17, 2025, on Netflix. Seth Gordon directed the film and co-wrote it with Brendan O'Brien. It is about two retired spies, Matt and Emily, who are married and have been forced to come out of retirement. On their perilous journey in England, they must protect their children and solve the mystery of their problems.

Apart from Jamie Foxx, the movie stars Cameron Diaz, Andrew Scott, and Jamie Demetriou in leading roles. Those interested in Jamie's work will find the following list of his iconic movies to be interesting, and a great addition to their watchlist.

Disclaimer: The following list is based purely on the author's opinion.

Baby Driver, Day Shift, and five more Jamie Foxx movies that will keep you entertained after Back in Action

1) Django Unchained - Prime Video, Apple TV

Poster for Django Unchained, an American Western revisionist film. (Image via Apple TV)

Written and directed by Quentin Tarantino, Django Unchained is a revisionist movie focused on the old Western view on slavery through a bounty hunter's story. It stars Jamie Foxx in the lead role, as Django, a slave who has been separated from his wife and bought by Schultz, a bounty hunter. Django's mission is to free his wife Broomhilda, and get her to safety.

The story follows Django and Schultz as they encounter various life-threatening obstacles on the way. The movie won 58 awards, including two Oscars for Christopher Waltz and Tarantino.

2) Baby Driver - Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV

A poster for Baby Driver. (Image via Apple TV)

Released in March 2017, Baby Driver is an action thriller film based on the story of a getaway driver for a crime boss. The lead roles are played by Ansel Elgort and Kevin Spacey, who starred as Miles and Doc. The movie follows Miles as he pulls off seemingly impossible getaways while driving and listening to music. Jamie Foxx plays the role of Leon Jefferson III in the movie.

Leon is one of Doc's henchmen and is portrayed as a ruthless individual, with complete disregard for consequences. The movie is an action-packed experience with gripping sequences, all involving cars and guns.

3) White House Down - Prime Video, Apple TV

Poster for White House Down, starring Channing Tatum and Foxx. (Image via Apple TV)

A 2013 political action thriller, White House Down focuses on the titular White House, where a terrorist holds the President of the United States hostage. Jamie Foxx plays the role of James Sawyer, who signs a controversial proposal. The film also stars Channing Tatum, Maggie Gyllenhaal, and Jason Clarke. The story follows John, a police officer, played by Tatum.

John's daughter is on a tour of the White House when a bomb is detonated in the Capitol, causing the city to go into a frenzy. The film was produced by Columbia Pictures and won three awards. Foxx's role as the President is pivotal in the story, as he is the main target of the terrorists. Fans of American politics and Jamie Foxx will find White House Down a memorable watch.

4) The Amazing Spider-Man 2 - Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV

A poster for Amazing Spider-Man 2. (Image via Apple TV)

In the second part of the series of the Amazing Spider-Man franchise, the movie revolves around Peter Parker, Gwen Stacy, and Max Dillon. All the characters and the story are inspired from the original Stan Lee Spider-Man comics. Jamie Foxx plays the role of Max, an Oscorp employee who accidentally falls into a vat of genetically altered electric eels, transforming him into Electro.

Electro wields the power to manipulate electricity and also store it within himself to use as a defense or attack. He soon teams up with Harry Osborn, who has a bigger plot in mind. Apart from Jamie, the movie stars Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone, and Dane DeHaan. It is known for its musical score produced by Hans Zimmer.

5) Day Shift - Netflix

A still from Day Shift, based on vampire hunters. (Image via Netflix)

Day Shift is a supernatural action comedy starring Jamie Foxx, Dave Franco, and Natasha Bordizzo in the main roles. In the movie, Jamie plays the role of Bud Jablonski, a pool cleaner whose actual job is to hunt vampires. Money troubles force Bud to join his former vampire union to look for hunting contracts and make enough to afford his daughter's expenses.

The story takes a turn when a vampire named Audrey captures Bud's ex-wife as a hostage. The movie also features a cameo by Snoop Dogg, who plays the role of Big John, a veteran vampire hunter. Viewers who enjoy Jamie Foxx and Snoop Dogg's chemistry will love Day Shift.

6) The Kingdom - Prime Video

A still from The Kingdom. (Image via Prime Video)

The Kingdom is an action thriller movie that is inspired by true events that occurred in Saudi Arabia, namely the 1996 bombing, and 2003 bombings in Riyadh. The film stars Jamie Foxx in the lead role along with Chris Cooper and Jennifer Garner. After a bombing by Al-Qaeda terrorists in Riyadh, Agent Fleury deploys his team from the FBI headquarters to investigate the incident.

Distributed by Universal Pictures, the story follows the investigation of Fleury's team, as they discover unexpected evidence and wrongdoings. The movie also displays a lot of action-packed sequences with blood trails and gunfights. Fans of Jamie Foxx will appreciate his work in this 2007 thriller.

7) Ray - Apple TV, Prime Video

A poster for Ray, starring Jamie Foxx. (Image via Apple TV)

The 2004 biographical musical drama inspired by the life of Ray Charles focuses on the soul musician's 30 years in the industry. The film was directed by Taylor Hackford and stars Jamie Foxx as Ray, alongside Kerry Washington, Clifton Powell, and Harry Lennix. The film follows the story of Charles, who was born in Florida and loses his vision completely as his family battles poverty.

Apart from these titles, some other movies with Jamie Foxx are Project Power, Sleepless, God Is a Bullet, and Law Abiding Citizen.

