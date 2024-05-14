5 chilling details about Kevin Spacey's assault allegations

Kevin Spacey was a veteran actor in Hollywood when several reports about sexual misconduct surfaced against him in 2017. The actor denied all the allegations, although the increasing number of people who spoke up against him suggested otherwise.

Spacey has been acquitted of his sexual misconduct allegations by courts in New York and London. The allegations, however, still loom large and have been discussed in the recently released documentary Spacey Unmasked.

The two-part documentary premiered in the UK on Channel 4 on May 6, 2024. As per Investigation Discovery, the documentary explores first-time revelations from men not part of the 2023 trial in London. The documentary traces instances of Spacey's misdemeanor from his high school days to his time on Netflix's House of Cards. The official synopsis of the documentary reads:

"The highly anticipated documentary, SPACEY UNMASKED, outlining new revelations and allegations against Hollywood superstar Kevin Spacey will premiere this month in the US on Investigation Discovery. The documentary will explore never-before-heard experiences and emotional testimony around allegations against the Oscar-winning actor for over three decades, tracing back to 1981."

This article explores some of the shocking details about Kevin Spacey's assault allegations following the American premiere of Spacey Unmasked. The series premiered on Investigation Discovery and Max on May 13, 2024.

5 Shocking details about Kevin Spacey's assault allegations

1) Spacey nonchalantly apologized for his "drunken behavior" when first accused

As per ABC News, actor Anthony Wrapp accused Spacey of sexual assault in 2017. He alleged Spacey of climbing on top of him in a bed and harassing him in 1986.

Kevin Spacey reverted to the allegation on X (formerly Twitter), claiming he was "beyond horrified." However, he did not remember the incident and apologized for his alleged behavior. He said it would have been "deeply inappropriate drunken behavior" on his part.

2) Spacey came out about his closeted sexuality following the accusations

In a shocking turn, the veteran actor came out as a closeted homosexual person after the allegations made by Anthony Rapp. He announced the following in a statement on X:

"I have loved and had romantic encounters with men throughout my life, and I choose now to live as a gay man."

His statement received a major backlash from the LGBTQ community for conflating his alleged pedophilic activities with homosexuality. As per the New York Times, actors such as Billy Eichner, George Takei, Lance Bass, and Wanda Sykes criticized Spacey's manner and timing of coming out.

3) Major organizations cut ties with Kevin Spacey

Spacey at the 72nd Annual Golden Globe Awards (Image via Getty)

Following the accusation by Anthony Rapp, the actor Roberto Cavazos also alleged harassment by Spacey when they used to perform at the Old Vic in London.

These accusations prompted the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences to rescind plans to honor him with a special award publicly. His talent agency, Creative Artists Agency, also cut ties with him on the same day. This was followed by Netflix removing Kevin Spacey from ongoing projects such as House of Cards and Gore Vidal.

4) Spacey denied allegations through an ill-received YouTube video

Spacey posted a YouTube video on December 24, 2018, titled Let Me Be Frank. He talked to the audience in the character of Frank Underwood (his character on House of Cards).

His video was not received well by numerous viewers. As per Slate, his video was "stomach-churning" and "bizarre." Since his accusation and the date of posting the video, Spacey was accused of sexual misconduct by at least 20 more people from Old Vic.

5) He has been acquitted of all his allegations till the release of Spacey Unmasked

Kevin Spacey is cleared of all sexual assault charges (Image via Getty)

Two of Spacey's accusers in the USA withdrew their charges. He was fighting a suit against Anthony Rapp and was acquitted of his alleged misconduct by a court in New York. He was found not guilty on account of Rapp's failing to describe the exact place of abuse.

Spacey was tried in a British court in 2022. Three charges out of twelve were dropped before the trial. In a shocking turn of events, the jury found Spacey not guilty of the remaining charges against him.

Spacey Unmasked is available for streaming on Channel 4 and 9Now. The series is also available for streaming on Max.